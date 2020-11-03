Updated at 8:30 p.m.
Early results are unsure whether two Republicans or a Republican and a Democrat makes the runoff in the race to succeed U. S. Rep. Ralph Abraham in the 5th Congressional District.
The 5th District is a predominantly rural and conservative district that covers Alexandria and Monroe then along the top of the Florida parishes through Bogalusa to the tow of the boot. The dynamic usually breaks down to a contest between candidates from Alexandria and Monroe, then between Democratic and Republicans.
Abraham’s former chief of staff, Luke Letlow, of Start, represents the Monroe, state Rep. Lance Harris, of Alexandria and former House Majority leader, were the leading Republicans. Candy Christophe, a businesswoman from Alexandria, and Martin Lemelle, the chief financial officer at Grambling State University, were leading five other candidates.
In early returns, Leflow was getting 43% of the vote to 15% for Christophe and 11% for Harris.
Check back for more details