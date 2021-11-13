East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Erika Green defeated fellow attorney Natalie Tellis Robertson on Saturday night for the right to fill an unexpired term on East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court.
Unofficial results Saturday night gave Green, a Democrat, a clear margin of victory over Robertson, who is also a Democrat. With all precincts reporting, Green received 65% of the 8,700 votes cast in the race.
In another local judicial race, lawyers Terrel "TK" Kent and Carson Marcantel advanced to a Dec. 11 runoff for an unexpired term on Baton Rouge City Court, according to complete but unofficial results.
Marcantel, a Republican, led all candidates with 44% of the 14,000 votes cast in the race. Kent, a Democrat, received 34% of the vote. The pair beat out lawyer Whitney Higginbotham Greene, who received 22% of the vote.
Turnout was unofficially listed at 19.1% in the race.
The City Court Division A seat became vacant when Judge Chris Hester, who was elected to the court in fall 2018, won election in December to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge. His old City Court term does not expire until the end of 2024.
The Family Court Division B seat was on the ballot because Judge Lisa Woodruff-White, who was first elected to the court in 2008, announced she is retiring at the end of the year. Her term does not expire until the end of 2026.
Green and Robertson, both Democrats, qualified in July to run for the Family Court seat.
Green, who has her own law firm, represents District 5 on the Metro Council. She was appointed to the council in January 2015 and elected in December 2016. She's also president of the Capital Area Transit System, Baton Rouge's bus system.
Robertson served two judges on Family Court, including Woodruff-White, for several years as a research attorney, and has also practiced for more than 20 years combined, primarily in the area of family law. She also is a former Orleans Parish prosecutor.
In the City Court race, Whitney Higginbotham Greene qualified as a "no party" candidate, Kent as a Democrat and Marcantel as a Republican.
Greene, who spent more than a decade as a prosecutor in the state Attorney General's Office, is the daughter of retired state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham.
Kent has been a prosecutor in East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III's office for 6½ years, but she is on leave during the campaign. She previously clerked for several 19th Judicial District judges.
Marcantel is a longtime criminal defense lawyer and a former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney.
Greene ran for City Court on three previous occasions — in 2015, 2017 and last year — as a Republican.
Marcantel and five others ran in 2017 for the City Court Division E seat after veteran Judge Suzan Ponder retired, but Judy Moore Vendetto, the sister of District Attorney Hillar Moore, won that election.