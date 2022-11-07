Eight proposed constitutional amendments, a U.S. Senate race and contests for five of Louisiana's six congressional seats await voters statewide Tuesday, while local races feature judicial elections, school board races and ballot questions for bread-and-butter issues.
West Baton Rouge voters, for instance, will again consider renewing $8.5 million in annual funding for the parishwide school district. They defeated the same proposal by one vote in March. Eleven of 12 area parishes in the region have school board races, and East Baton Rouge voters are being asked to renew $8 million in annual funding for mosquito and rodent control.
Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and those in line at 8 p.m. will be able to cast ballots. Nearly 39,000 people voted early in East Baton Rouge Parish, a record for a mid-term election.
A proposal to modify the state constitution's language regarding slavery is opposed by the lawmaker who sponsored the bill that put it on the ballot. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he was trying to remove both slavery and involuntary servitude from the Constitution, but then tried to amend it to still allow punishments for prisoners.
Ultimately, he said, the proposal was edited in a way that could perhaps be read as allowing slavery, so he's now against it.
Other proposals would limit the amount of stock market investments that can be made involving seven state trust funds, provide a new statewide property tax exemption for disabled veterans, let immediate family members of state and local workers take part in their relatives' political campaigns, let water companies waive charges if high bills are caused by problems not created by their customers, give public agencies more leeway in setting property tax rates, freeze property taxes for those totally disabled, and limit property tax increases in Orleans Parish to 10% per year.
Even though the tax increase proposal covers only Orleans Parish, voters statewide must consider it.
Sen. John Kennedy is seeking a second six-year term, and five of six House incumbents seek two-year terms. (Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican from Benton, drew no opponents; Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start, is seeking her first full term.)
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is assured of having at least four Democrats and three Republicans next year. It's current breakdown is five Republicans and four Democrats.
Republican Mark Bellue drew a Democratic Party challenger, Kimberly Bainguel, in a District 1 race, and a Democrat and an independent square off for the District 8 seat now held by Republican Connie Bernard. Bernard dropped out of the race, but did so too late to have her name taken off ballots.
If Bernard makes a runoff, she has the option to bow out after the results are certified and let the other person in the runoff take the seat. If she were to win outright despite not campaigning, a special election would be held next year to replace her.
Depending on where voters live, they could also consider a Public Service Commission contest, a state Senate seat and tax renewals for their local fire departments. One of two races for spots on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal features three sitting judges in the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Maringouin (French for mosquito) has a mayor's race, and speaking of mosquitoes, East Baton Rouge created its mosquito and rodent control division in 1979 and voters have regularly approved funds for it ever since.
Agency workers attack mosquitoes by spraying neighborhoods and local ditches from red pickup trucks dispatched across the parish, and hit woodlands and swamps from an airplane. The department recently added a drone to its arsenal.