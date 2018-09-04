East Baton Rouge residents who want to participate in this year's congressional races, local elections and a pair of tax decisions still have time to register to vote.

The parish registrar's office is visiting libraries this month to sign up would-be voters and give current members of the electorate a chance to update their information.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register for the Nov. 6 election, which includes races for Congress and secretary of state, as well as several constitutional amendments such as a proposal to require unanimous juries in felony cases. The next month will feature run-offs and tax elections to decide whether to fund road improvements and a mental health crisis center in Baton Rouge.

To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, elections staff will be at the following sites between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24 - Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Monday, Sept. 24 - Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 - Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 - Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 - Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 - Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 - Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 - Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursday, Sept. 27 - Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.

Thursday, Sept. 27 - Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Thursday, Sept. 27 - Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library – 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Friday, Sept. 28 - Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

Friday, Sept. 28 - Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.

Applicants should bring ID such as a driver's license, birth certificate, utility bill, payroll check, government documents with name and address "or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age, and residency," Registrar Steve Raborn wrote in a news release.

More information is available at GeauxVote.com, where residents may also submit applications.

Voters can apply in-person during business hours at the registrar's headquarters at Baton Rouge City Hall, at the Baker Motor Vehicle Building on Main Street or an office at 11010 Coursey Blvd.