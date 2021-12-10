Voters in six parishes across the Capitol area will decide several tax issues Saturday, while some in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes will select judges.
A light turnout is expected for the Louisiana open general election. Six parishes in the region have nothing on the ballot.
Baton Rouge residents will choose between a Democrat and a Republican to replace a city court judge who left for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal last year. In the eastern half of eastern Ascension Parish, voters will decide which of two Republicans will handle a small claims court as justice of the peace.
The Baton Rouge City Court race, for Division A, is a runoff between Democrat Terrel "TK" Kent and Republican Carson Marcantel. Marcantel received 44% of the vote in the Nov. 13 primary and Kent had 34%.
Kent works for the district attorney's office; Marcantel used to work there but is now a criminal defense lawyer. The spot on the bench opened when Judge Chris Hester left for the appeals court, and its term expires at the end of 2024.
Two Republicans, Lynelle Johnson and Kim Landry, emerged from the Nov. 13 primary in Ascension Parish. They hope to replace former Justice of the Peace John Hebert in the 3rd Justice Court. He resigned in January.
All Ascension Parish voters are eligible to consider whether to renew a 2-mill property tax that will generate about $3 million a year for the parish's health services. Parish administrators hope to add a public health center in Donaldsonville and start anti-obesity programs there and at the existing health center in Gonzales. The tax funds other programs as well.
Voters in the La. 70 Lee Drive drainage district will vote on a $60 annual fee, and Springfield voters in Livingston Parish will consider whether to rededicate a half-cent sales tax toward improving its the municipal waterworks system.
The Baker School District's 38.2-mill property tax is up for renewal, as are millages and service charges for fire service in Chaneyville, the East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 and Fire Protection District No. 6 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
In St. Helena Parish, Fire Protection District No. 4 wants to borrow up to $750,000 and impose a 6-mill property tax to help repay it, and a road tax is up for renewal. Tangipahoa Parish voters will vote on a 5-mill property tax renewal benefiting the hospital.
No elections are set for East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Staff writers Jacqueline DeRobertis, Joe Gyan and David J. Mitchell contributed to this report.