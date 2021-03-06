All was proceeding according to plan at a campaign event Friday at the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Algiers Friday where a dozen or so Black ministers were endorsing state Sen. Troy Carter in the race to replace Cedric Richmond in the House – until just before the end when one minister stood up and went off script by challenging Carter’s record on police brutality matters.
The minister, who didn’t identify himself then and declined to do so later, praised Richmond, saying he spoke “fearlessly to white people letting them know what his people are going through in the neighborhoods.”
The minister added, “All the protesting and all the marching that took place didn’t change a damn thing. The police officers are doing the same thing, abusing our people…. What can you say to us that would show us you will be standing for us, fighting for us to make those changes? I am tired of politicians coming to us during election years to give us all these bright and pretty sweet words but once you get in office, it’s a totally different situation.”
Replied Carter: “What you express is the frustration that many of us feel…. I will make sure that we fight to make sure the resources are here to have police officers that are properly trained, those that go outside the line, that they are prosecuted, that we recognize those who are good that we give them the resources to do better. And those that are bad, that we let justice take its course. You have my absolute word that I will fight for you like you’ve never seen anybody in Washington fight.”