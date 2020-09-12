On a 127 to 51 vote Saturday, the Louisiana Democratic State Central Committee chose Katie Bernhardt, of Lafayette, to chair the state party.

She replaces state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, of New Orleans. Bernhardt defeated party activist Lynda Woolard, of New Orleans

“Our first priority is to get Democrats elected, plain and simple. To be successful, we need a united party and a strong organization,” Bernhardt said.

She plans to develop a candidate recruitment and training program, prioritize voter engagement and efficiencies, and revitalize parish executive committees.

“Katie has put forth an aggressive plan to revitalize the state party and build a bench of new leaders who will fight for every man, woman, and child in Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat elected statewide in the Republican-dominated Louisiana. “Our number one priority is to grow the Louisiana Democratic Party into an organization that reflects the diversity of our great state, and I look forward to working with Katie on this mission.”

“There is so much at stake for our state and nation in the November elections,” said U.S Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans and Baton Rouge and national co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign. “If we are to be successful in the presidential race, and in down ballot races for the Senate and Congress, we must unify the party. Ms. Bernhardt is the perfect person to do that. Katie has demonstrated her hard work and commitment, and the party will benefit from her leadership."