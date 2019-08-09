When the dust cleared from three days of candidate-qualifying, 77 women had signed up to run for the Louisiana House and state Senate – more than ever before, according the Secretary of State’s statistics.

“It’s a record number,” said Melanie Oubre, executive director of Emerge Louisiana, which trained women to run as Democrats.

Big changes coming? Record number of women are running for the Louisiana Legislature So many women already have signed up to run for the Louisiana Legislature this fall that Democrats and Republicans are predicting a sea change…

The numbers could have been higher, Oubre said, but the focus is on quality campaigns. Eighteen candidates were trained by Emerge Louisiana or about 23 percent of the women who signed up.

Sixty-three women qualified for legislative races in 2007 and that was the highpoint.

In 2019, 20 women are running for the Senate, 10 as Democrats. In the Louisiana House, 33 of the 57 women are running as Democrats.

A total of 334 candidates signed up to run the Louisiana Legislature.

Twelve of the 39 senators – nine incumbents and three state representatives – will win because nobody challenged them. That includes Harvey Republican Rep. Patrick Connick, who will be replacing Senate President John Alario, who retired earlier this year.

+2 Mark Ballard: How President Donald Trump's tweets are influencing Louisiana elections What with the Congressional censure that passed Tuesday and an impeachment resolution that failed Wednesday, voters overlooked how effectively…

Thirty-seven of the 105 House members will be reelected because they have no opponents. Two were newcomers. A third is Democratic Delhi Sen. Francis Thompson, who returns to the House seat he once held.