Early voting opens Saturday for the Dec. 11 Louisiana open general election and runs through Saturday, Dec. 4. Polls are closed Sunday.
Six parishes in the Baton Rouge area have races or ballot issues up for consideration Dec. 11. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. and the deadline to return it is Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
This election cycle had been set for completion by now but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Races and issues on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area:
Ascension Parish
Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court
Lynelle Johnson (R)
Kim Landry (R)
Parishwide property tax for Public Health Center
2-mill renewal for 10 years to generate about $3 million annually
Assumption Parish
La. 70 Lee Drive Gravity Drainage District No. 14
$60.00 Parcel Fee - 10 Yrs.
East Baton Rouge Parish
City Judge, Election Section 2A, City of Baton Rouge
Terrel "TK" Kent (D)
Carson Marcantel (R)
Baker School District
38.2-mill renewal for 10 years
East Side Fire Protection District No. 5
$32 service charge renewal for 10 years
Fire Protection District No. 6, Proposition 1 of 2
15-mill renewal for 10 years
Fire Protection District No. 6, Proposition 2 of 2
$32 service charge renewal for 10 years
Chaneyville Fire Protection District No. 7
10-mill renewal for 10 years
Old Goodwood Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District
10-year parcel fee ($125 residential and $400 commercial annually) with option to raise once after three years
Plantation Trace Crime Prevention and Improvement District
10-year parcel fee of $300 annually
Livingston
Springfield Sales Tax
Rededicate 1/2-cent sales tax to allow use on waterworks system
St. Helena
Sub-Road District 1 of Road District 2
10-mill property tax renewal for 10 years
Fire Protection District No. 4
Authorize borrowing up to $750,000 for period of 20 years or less, with an estimated 6-mill levy in Year One
Tangipahoa
Hospital Service District No. 1
5-mill renewal for 10 years
__
No elections are set in these parishes: East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. James, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.