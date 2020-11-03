Police responded to a street corner in Baker after receiving reports of an armed man with a Trump sign down the street from a polling location, the Baker Police Chief said.
Chief Carl Dunn said that a man had notified his office on October 19th that he was planning to stand on the corner of Main Street and Groom Road to “exercise his 2nd Amendment right” and to show his support for President Donald Trump.
Baker City Hall, a polling location, is down the street on Groom Road. The man was standing on the street corner where campaign signs are posted. Dunn said he would not say the man was close to any polling place since he was more than 1,000 feet away.
Dunn said he informed state and local authorities of the call and added that “it is legal” to open-carry in Louisiana and to support a candidate for office, as long as the person doing so is not within 600 feet of a polling place.
On Tuesday, Dunn’s office received calls when the man showed up on the corner as he had planned. Dunn sent an officer to make sure the man was complying with the law. The officer said the man was in compliance but remained behind on the corner to reassure anyone who may feel intimidated or concerned at the sight.
The man left the area at some point but later returned, Dunn said. Tuesday afternoon two officers and a supervisor were present to monitor the situation.
By the evening, a few counter protesters arrived in response to the armed man but left after he departed.
