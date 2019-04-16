Attorney General Jeff Landry opposed the state doing business with Citigroup because of America’s fourth largest bank’s gun policy. But he’s willing to take their campaign contribution.

Angered by the gun control stances that he called “fascism at its best,” Landry led the 2018 effort to forbid Citigroup and Bank of America from participating in a $600 million bond sale to fund roads projects including the widening of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge and a new exit that directly links the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport with I-10.

But on March 6, Landry accepted $2,500 from Citigroup for his reelection, according to campaign finance reports released Tuesday.

“To the extent any organization or person wishes to support his conservative advocacy, he appreciates that support,” Brent Littlefield, Landry’s campaign advisor, said in an email Tuesday. “He does not seek to end the ability of banks to exist, but he will not back down from his opposition to any anti-Second Amendment policies from any corporation. Jeff will continue to speak out against corporate policies, including those of banks, which seek to undermine the Constitutional rights of citizens.”

Landry, a Republican, is running for reelection in October balloting. He has no announced major opponents.

Landry raised $421,150 in contributions from January 1 until April 5, according to Landry’s campaign finance report. He has $2.2 million of cash on hand.

Citigroup, which owns Citibank, and Bank of America issued policies to limit gun sales in the wake of the Feb.14, 2018 shooting at a Florida high school, which killed 17 students and teachers. Their actions attracted the wrath of Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., including U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville.

Citigroup’s policy would require its retail stores clients to make sure they don't sell firearms to anyone who hasn't passed a background check, nor to anyone under the age of 21, nor sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines, if the stores wanted to continue to do business with the institution.