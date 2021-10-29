Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.

Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments and some individual parishes may have a handful of races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates in your area.

Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; note that hours may be different at satellite offices.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Here's a break down of what voters can expect to see on the ballot in their area. 

Statewide

CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

New Orleans

Baton Rouge

Acadiana 

