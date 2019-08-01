Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday indicated Louisiana will likely have another roughly $300 million budget surplus when the state closes the books on the fiscal year.

Speaking after a forum at the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association's annual event, where he faced off with GOP challenger Congressman Ralph Abraham, Edwards said the figure is based on preliminary numbers tracked by his budget office, but will not be finalized for another couple of weeks.

“It appears the surplus we’ll have this year is the same amount as last year,” Edwards said. “It’s another good sign for the state of Louisiana.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards touts new Medicaid expansion study showing access to care improved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration marked the third anniversary of Medicaid expansion taking effect in Louisiana by touting a new study tha…

Edwards has repeatedly touted the state’s budget surplus from last year on the campaign trail as he runs for re-election. His Republican challengers have criticized it as evidence the state is overtaxing.

Edwards said the surplus is a much better outcome than the state facing a $300 million budget deficit, which would require mid-year budget cuts.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The state had repeated budget shortfalls during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s final year in offce and in the first part of Edwards’ term. But the Democratic governor and Republican Legislature agreed to a sales tax hike as the cornerstone of a budget deal that has stabilized the state’s finances. This year, lawmakers put some of the additional money toward teacher pay raises and early childhood education.

After that budget deal, which was made last year, the state experienced a roughly $300 million budget surplus. By law, some of the money must go to paying down retirement debt and to the state’s “rainy day fund.” Last year, those two expenses comprised about a third of the surplus.

In governor's race, Republicans echo Trump's immigration stance; is it a real issue for Louisiana? The debate over whether the U.S. should build a wall on the border with Mexico, a campaign pledge from President Donald Trump, has largely pla…

The state is also limited in how it can spend the rest of the money. It can pay down more debt, spend it on construction projects and coastal restoration.

The fiscal year ended June 30, but the state must still “close the books” and finalize the budget for the year.