STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The next phase of elections in Louisiana will be the general election Nov. 16.

Below is a list of area run-off and links to election preview stories from The Advocate. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates.

The letter next to each candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.

Statewide elections

Governor

  • John Bel Edwards, D
  • "Eddie" Rispone, R

Read about the governor's race below:

 Secretary of State

  • Kyle Ardoin, R
  • "Gwen" Collins-Greenup, D

READ: Most Republican statewide incumbents win reelection: Ardoin in runoff for secretary of state

Board of Elementary Education (BESE)

DISTRICT 6

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

  • "Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
  • Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield

State Senator

 DISTRICT 11

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

  • Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville
  • Patrick McMath, R-Covington

 DISTRICT 16

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

  • Beverly Brooks Thompson, D-Baton Rouge
  • "Steve" Carter, R-Baton Rouge
  • Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge

READ: Errant double-count of ballots led to stunning tie in high-profile state Senate race, raising possibility of three-way runoff

State Representative

 DISTRICT 62

(includes East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes)

  • Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
  • "Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville

READ: Adams, Arceneaux advance to runoff in House District 62

 DISTRICT 67

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

  • Leah Cullins, D-Baton Rouge
  • Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge

READ: Larry Selders, Leah Cullins advance to runoff for House District 67 seat

DISTRICT 68

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

  • Taryn C. Branson, D-Baton Rouge
  • Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge

READ: Republican Scott McKnight, Democrat Taryn Branson headed for House District 68 runoff

DISTRICT 70

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

  • Belinda Davis, D-Baton Rouge
  • Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge

READ: Belinda Davis, Barbara Freiburg advance to House District 70 runoff

DISTRICT 71

(includes Livingston Parish)

  • Lori Callais, D-Denham Springs
  • "Buddy" Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs

READ: State Representative District 71 headed to runoff between school board president and retired teacher

 DISTRICT 88

(includes Ascension Parish)

  • Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales
  • Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales

READ: Troclair, Edmonston headed to runoff for House 88 seat in Ascension Parish

Supreme Court

Associate Justice

1st SUPREME COURT DISTRICT

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

  • "Will" Crain, R-Madisonville
  • Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie

READ: Appeals court judges Will Crain, Hans Liljeberg make runoff in Louisiana Supreme Court race

District Judge

19th Judicial District Court
ES 2, DIVISION L

(Includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

  • Ronald "Ron" Johnson, D-Baton Rouge
  • "Trae" Welch, R-

READ: Vacant 19th JDC seat sought by councilman, defense lawyer, assistant district attorney

21st Judicial District Court
DIVISION D

(includes Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

  • Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
  • "Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield

READ: Abels, Drake advance to runoff for seat on 21st Judicial District Court

 Ascension Parish

 Parish President

  • Clint Cointment, R-Gonzales
  • Murphy J. Painter Sr., R-Gonzales

READ: Cointment, Painter strategize as they prepare for runoff in Ascension Parish president race

ALSO: Update: Murphy Painter looks 'forward to the second primary' in Ascension prez race; Clint Cointment has lead after primary

Parish Council

DISTRICT 7
  • "Kim" Christy, D-Prairieville
  • Aaron J. Lawler, R-Praireville

  East Feliciana Parish

Police Juror

DISTRICT 6
  • Michael Ray Bradford, D-Clinton
  • Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R-Clinton

Iberville Parish

 Parish Council

DISTRICT 1
  • Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr., D-White Castle
  • Shalanda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle

Livingston Parish

 Parish Council

DISTRICT 6

  • Derek Babcock, R-Denham Springs
  • Gerald McMorris, R-Livingston

St. James Parish

 Parish Council

DISTRICT 4

  • Mason Bland, R-Paulina
  • Roderick "Smooth" Williams, D-Clinton
DISTRICT 5
  • Clyde Cooper, D-St. James
  • Charles "Ispy" Ketchens, D-Vacherie

Tangipahoa Parish

 Parish Council

DISTRICT 2

  • John Gary Ingraffia, R-Husser
  • "Greg" Varnado, R-Amite
DISTRICT 9
  • Glenn Dale Bridges, R-Ponchatoula
  • Brigette Delatte Hyde, R-Ponchatoula

 Ponchatoula Mayor

  • "Steve" Pugh, R
  • Robert F. "Bob" Zabbia, D

READ: Ponchatoula Mayor's race headed to runoff between incumbent and former State Representative 

West Baton Rouge Parish

Sheriff

  • Michael "Mike" Cazes, D-Port Allen
  • "Mike" Zito, D-Port Allen

READ: West Baton Rouge sheriff's race heads to runoff as parish president notches 5th term

Parish Council

DISTRICT 3

  • "Tammy" Clayton-Jones, D-Brusly
  • Atley Walker Jr., D-Brusly
DISTRICT 7
  • Natashia Carter Benoit, D-Port Allen
  • Alan Crowe, R-Port Allen

Email Lara Nicholson at LNicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @laranicholson_.

