The next phase of elections in Louisiana will be the general election Nov. 16.
Below is a list of area run-off and links to election preview stories from The Advocate. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates.
The letter next to each candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
Statewide elections
Governor
- John Bel Edwards, D
- "Eddie" Rispone, R
Secretary of State
- Kyle Ardoin, R
- "Gwen" Collins-Greenup, D
Board of Elementary Education (BESE)
DISTRICT 6
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
- "Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
- Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
State Senator
DISTRICT 11
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
- Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville
- Patrick McMath, R-Covington
DISTRICT 16
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Beverly Brooks Thompson, D-Baton Rouge
- "Steve" Carter, R-Baton Rouge
- Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge
State Representative
DISTRICT 62
(includes East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes)
- Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
- "Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville
DISTRICT 67
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Leah Cullins, D-Baton Rouge
- Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 68
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Taryn C. Branson, D-Baton Rouge
- Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 70
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Belinda Davis, D-Baton Rouge
- Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 71
(includes Livingston Parish)
- Lori Callais, D-Denham Springs
- "Buddy" Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs
DISTRICT 88
(includes Ascension Parish)
- Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales
- Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales
Supreme Court
Associate Justice
1st SUPREME COURT DISTRICT
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
- "Will" Crain, R-Madisonville
- Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie
District Judge
19th Judicial District Court
ES 2, DIVISION L
(Includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Ronald "Ron" Johnson, D-Baton Rouge
- "Trae" Welch, R-
21st Judicial District Court
DIVISION D
(includes Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
- "Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
Ascension Parish
Parish President
- Clint Cointment, R-Gonzales
- Murphy J. Painter Sr., R-Gonzales
Parish Council
DISTRICT 7
- "Kim" Christy, D-Prairieville
- Aaron J. Lawler, R-Praireville
East Feliciana Parish
Police Juror
DISTRICT 6
- Michael Ray Bradford, D-Clinton
- Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R-Clinton
Iberville Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
- Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr., D-White Castle
- Shalanda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle
Livingston Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 6
- Derek Babcock, R-Denham Springs
- Gerald McMorris, R-Livingston
St. James Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 4
- Mason Bland, R-Paulina
- Roderick "Smooth" Williams, D-Clinton
DISTRICT 5
- Clyde Cooper, D-St. James
- Charles "Ispy" Ketchens, D-Vacherie
Tangipahoa Parish
Parish Council
DISTRICT 2
- John Gary Ingraffia, R-Husser
- "Greg" Varnado, R-Amite
DISTRICT 9
- Glenn Dale Bridges, R-Ponchatoula
- Brigette Delatte Hyde, R-Ponchatoula
Ponchatoula Mayor
- "Steve" Pugh, R
- Robert F. "Bob" Zabbia, D
West Baton Rouge Parish
Sheriff
- Michael "Mike" Cazes, D-Port Allen
- "Mike" Zito, D-Port Allen
Parish Council
DISTRICT 3
- "Tammy" Clayton-Jones, D-Brusly
- Atley Walker Jr., D-Brusly
DISTRICT 7
- Natashia Carter Benoit, D-Port Allen
- Alan Crowe, R-Port Allen