Two delayed openings of precincts on Election Day have prompted Louisiana Democrats to call for an extension of voting hours in two Louisiana parishes.

Louisiana Democratic Party executive director Stephen Handwerk said the party has received reports that a polling place at JI Watson Elementary School in Iowa in Calcasieu Parish and one at Metarie Manor in Jefferson Parish each opened an hour after the 6 a.m. start of voting in Louisiana this morning.

"We're asking them to stay open an hour late and notify all of their voters by robocall or text message," Handwerk said.

Brandee Patrick, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Secretary of State's office, said such issues would have to be addressed by the clerk of court in each parish.

On Twitter, Patrick further responded to a complaint about the Metarie late opening.

"The custodian was late to arrive at the location which delayed opening," she wrote. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer said a custodian at the facility was supposed to unlock the precinct so that it would be ready for voters when the polls opened at 6 a.m.

Poll workers arrived on time. But, though the custodian was notified three weeks ago to show up at 5:15 a.m. to provide time to set up the machines, the custodian didn’t actually arrive until just before 7 a.m., Gegenheimer said.

Gegenheimer said the worker may have been confused because in non-federal elections, which are held on Saturdays, the polls open at 7 a.m.

One voter had to leave the polls before they opened, but the Secretary of State’s Office delivered a ballot to their workplace so they could vote, Gegenheimer said.

Patrick said by email that there were no major problems issues to report.

Louisiana Republican Party spokesman Andrew Bautsch said the GOP had not received reports of any major out-of-the-ordinary issues as of 2 p.m. Election Day.

Voters are casting ballots today for each of the state's six U.S. House seats, Secretary of State and several issues referendums, in addition to local down-ballot races in some parishes. The polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

Louisiana elections often take place on Saturdays, so the shift has prompted a closer watch.

"What we're worried about is Louisiana voters just aren't used to voting on Tuesday," Handwerk said.

