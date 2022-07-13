Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John Weimer can run for re-election this fall after all, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
U.S. District Court Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge lifted a stay that had blocked the November election for the state Supreme Court’s 6th District, which Weimer represents. The district includes 12 coastal parishes south and west of New Orleans.
“Justice Weimer won in all respects,” said John W. Perry, one of Weimer’s attorneys. “The election will go forward as scheduled.”
The judge’s ruling means that Weimer and any potential challengers can sign up for the race during the July 20-22 qualifying period. The election is on Nov. 8.
DeGravelles’ order also marks a legal defeat for Attorney General Jeff Landry and the state chapter of the NAACP, which secured the stay on May 4. It technically blocked the election of all Supreme Court judges. But because the seven justices run in staggered terms every two years, it most directly affected Weimer, since he is the only justice scheduled to be on the ballot this year.
Weimer, 67, a former college professor at Nicholls State, has said he wanted to seek a third 10-year term. He is the court’s chief justice by virtue of being its senior member, having first won election to the high court in 2001.
Weimer and three sheriffs in his district went to court two weeks ago – filing as private citizens – to overturn the stay.
Landry and the NAACP have not explained why they both wanted the stay that prevented the election. They didn’t return phone calls on Wednesday.
Their alliance on the issue is puzzling.
The stay arose out of a lawsuit filed in 2019 by the NAACP that Landry is opposing.
The lawsuit, which is ongoing, says that two of the seven Supreme Court districts should have a Black majority in a state where about one-third of the state’s residents are African-American. Only one district has a Black majority today, the one represented by Piper Griffin in New Orleans.