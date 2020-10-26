No serious political handicapper believes that Joe Biden will win Louisiana’s eight electoral votes on Nov. 3. Neither he nor President Trump have even campaigned in the state this fall.
But Biden is running radio ads on “urban” radio stations owned by Cumulus Radio Group in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The ads are both national buys – meaning they appear on all of Cumulus’ stations nationwide – and on the specific local stations, said Pat Galloway, Cumulus’ regional vice president and market manager.
Trump is not airing ads on those Cumulus stations in Louisiana, Galloway added.