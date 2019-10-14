The proposed city of St. George took a large step toward incorporation with Saturday's election, and a breakdown of select precincts show a clear divide on the issue.

Voting data shows the voters closest to the Baton Rouge city limits voted against St. George while those closest to the Ascension Parish boarder voted in favor.

St. George passed with 54 percent of the vote.

Can't see map below? Click here.

Despite the passing, St. George still faces challenges ahead as supporters go about setting up East Baton Rouge Parish's fifth city.

