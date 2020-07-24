Longtime District Attorney Scott Perrilloux will keep his position in the 21st Judicial District for another six years.

Perrilloux, a Republican from Hammond, was the only candidate to qualify for the position Friday afternoon. He has been DA since 1996 and won without opposition most recently in 2014.

“You always want to take a look at things and try to make them better, so we’re going to do that and hopefully get through this pandemic and back to being an effective DA’s office,” he said.

Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson was another incumbent who didn’t draw an opponent through the three days of qualifying.

Watson won the position in 2016 after three decades on the Livingston Parish School board and 12 years as a building official for the City of Walker.

In French Settlement, Mayor Rhonda Lobell will be challenged by Christopher Saucier and Haley Unbehagen. All three are Republicans. Lobell, a former aldermen, is serving out the remainder of previous mayor Toni Guidry’s term after she abruptly resigned at the end of 2019.

Also in French Settlement, police chief Cary Mosby is challenged by Republican Wesley Murphy. Mosby replaced former police chief Harry Brignac, who was convicted of malfeasance for misusing police department vehicles in 2018. The police department and town in French Settlement have been at odds this year over a range of issues, including GPS monitoring in police vehicles, and tensions have risen between Lobell and Mosby as a result.

The Town of Livingston will elect a new mayor as current mayor David McCreary runs instead for the chief of police. McCreary, a Republican, will run against Randy Dufrene Sr., a Democrat.

McCreary will be replaced as mayor by Rodney Erdey, Jonathan “J.T.” Taylor, or Rodney Miller. Taylor and Erdey are Republicans and Miller is listed as no party.

Qualifying ran from Wednesday through Friday for the Nov. 3 election.