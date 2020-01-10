A longtime Baton Rouge City Court judge, the daughter of a 19th Judicial District Court judge and two other local lawyers qualified this week to run for an open 19th JDC seat.

The three-day qualifying period that ended Friday also saw five other Baton Rouge lawyers throw their hats into the ring for a vacant City Court seat.

Early voting for the 19th JDC and Baton Rouge City Court special elections on April 4 runs March 21-28, excluding Sunday, March 22. Any runoff would be May 9.

The highest profile candidate for the 19th JDC Division M seat is City Court Judge Yvette Alexander, who was first elected in 1995.

Also seeking the seat are lawyers Tiffany Foxworth, Jennifer Moisant and Eboni Johnson-Rose, the daughter of newly-elected 19th JDC Judge Ron Johnson and niece of veteran 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson. Ron and Don Johnson are twins.

Alexander, Foxworth, Johnson-Rose and Moisant are all Democrats.

The 19th JDC Division M seat opened up when state District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who held the seat, was elected to the 19th JDC's Division C seat nearer to his home last fall. That seat was vacated by retired Judge Lou Daniel.

Whoever wins the Division M seat will fill the remainder of a term that expires at the end of this year, and will have to run again in the fall for a full six-year term on the 19th JDC bench.

In the City Court Division C race, lawyers "Greg" Cook, Donald Dobbins, Whitney Higginbotham Greene, Jonathan Holloway Sr. and Johnell Matthews qualified to run for the seat vacated last fall when City Court Judge Tarvald Smith won the 19th JDC Division A seat. That seat was left open when Judge Todd Hernandez retired last year.

Greene, the daughter of state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and sister of 19th JDC Judge Beau Higginbotham, is the lone Republican in the City Court race. Cook, Dobbins, Holloway and Matthews are Democrats.

Smith's term on City Court wasn't set to expire until the end of 2024.