Louisiana legislators are going to have to return to the drawing board and come up with new maps that allow the possibility of a second minority congressperson to be elected in Louisiana, according to a 151-page ruling Monday by Chief U.S. Middle District of Louisiana Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge.

Dick’s ruling enjoined Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin – the defendant in the case – from holding congressional elections under the new map drawn by the GOP lawmakers earlier this year and enacted into law over the governor's veto in March.

Ardoin had no comment Monday afternoon. But Attorney General Jeff Landry already has filed notice of an appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

“The appropriate remedy in this context is a remedial congressional redistricting plan that includes an additional majority-Black congressional district,” the ruling said.

“The Court’s imposition of a particular map becomes necessary only if the Legislature fails to adopt its own remedial map according to the Court’s deadline,” Dick wrote. She told legislators to draw a map compliant with Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act.

"With a new map in place by mid-June, the Secretary of State would have roughly five weeks before the July 20 qualifying period begins to update records and notify voters. This effort 'does not rise to the level of a significant sovereign intrusion',” Shelly wrote.

Voters and voting rights advocates had challenged the Republican legislative majorities drawing of districts that gave preference to White candidates in five of six congressional districts. The congressional maps had been vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards as not representative of a state in which more than 31% of the population is African American. Edwards argued that two of the state’s six members to the U.S. House should come from districts in which Black candidates had a chance of winning.

One of the plaintiffs, Edgar Cage, a New Orleans voter, said: “I’m not surprised because the Census speaks for itself and the reason for the Census is to reflect populations and give groups a chance to elect a candidate of their choice.”

“The court proceedings aren’t over,” said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, the Slidell Republican who as chair of the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee played a large role in how the redistricted maps came out. “We’ll let the process continue to work. I assume her ruling will be appealed.”

Attorney General Landry tweeted, “We believe she erred in her decision and have filed a notice of appeal. We look forward to the 5th Court halting the ruling!”

Republican leaders in the state House, who helped draw the Congressional map that maintained the status quo of one majority-Black district snaking from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, also expected the 5th Circuit to quickly step in to stay the decision.

If the ruling is upheld, Republicans, who hold a near-supermajority in the state Legislature, could potentially lose a seat in Congress to Democrats. Plaintiffs in the case are seeking another majority-Black district that would encompass parts of Baton Rouge and connect to Mississippi River Delta parishes in northeast Louisiana, an area currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, of Start.

Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who led the map-making in the state House earlier this year, said Monday he’s not surprised by the ruling, and expects a different result at the appellate level. “I would think the 5th Circuit would expedite this and make a quick ruling seeing we have qualifying in a month and a half,” Stefanski said.

Qualifying for Congressional elections is July 20-21. But Louisiana is unlike almost every other state in that it holds its primary election in November, when most states hold their general elections, followed by a December runoff if needed. Plaintiffs argued this schedule gives the state more time to redraw the maps without interfering with the upcoming midterms.

The lawsuit argues that the congressional redistrict map passed by the Legislature continues Louisiana’s “long history of maximizing political power for White citizens by disenfranchising and discriminating against Black Louisianans.” It notes that while Black residents make up 31.2 percent of the state’s voting age population, Black voters control around 17 percent – or one of six – of the state’s congressional districts.

Meanwhile, White voters, who make up 58 percent of the population, form a majority in 83 percent – or five of six – districts.

Decades ago, the U.S. Supreme Court established a three-part test to determine whether a districting plan violates Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act. First, plaintiffs must prove that the minority population is “sufficiently large and geographically compact” to support a map with a second majority-minority district.

Next, they must prove that Black voters are “politically cohesive” and that White voters tend to vote as a bloc to defeat candidates preferred by Black voters. In essence, the courts are asking whether voting is racially polarized, or in simpler terms, whether Black and White voters in Louisiana consistently vote for opposing candidates.

Shreveport Rep. Sam Jenkins, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said: “I’m elated and relieved that the court saw evidence on the merits that suggests this state should draw a map that contains at least two Black congressional districts.”