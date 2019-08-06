East Baton Rouge Parish's sheriff, coroner, clerk of court and assessor were among the first batch of candidates who filed qualifying papers Tuesday morning ahead of the Oct. 12 general election.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, a Republican, already has a challenger. Mark Milligan, a Democrat from Zachary, is vying for the sheriff's spot also.
As of noon Tuesday, the parish's Clerk of Court Doug Welborn, Coroner Beau Clark and Parish Assessor Brain Wilson were all unopposed.
Aside from some of the statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state, appearing on the ballot for East Baton Rouge Parish voters will be five judges seats and more than a dozen state legislative spots.
Beau Brock, a Republican, and Tarvald Smith, a Democrat, have each qualified for the Division A, district judge seat with the 19th JDC. Both men are from Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Trae Welch, a Republican, is going after the 19 JDC's Division L judge's seat. So far, he's facing Ronald "Ron" Johnson and William "Will" Jorden who are both Democrats from Baton Rouge.
In the 19th JDC's Division C judge's spot, Republicans Beau Higginbotham and Joe Prokop qualified Tuesday morning.
Kelly Balfour, a Baton Rouge Republican, has qualified for the Division I judge's seat with the 19th JDC and Niles Haymer, a Democrat, submitted qualifying paper work for the open judge's seat with the parish's Juvenile Court.
Candidates have until Thursday to file their qualifying paperwork.
Candidates will need to secure 50 percent of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.
We will update this story with more information as more candidates file.