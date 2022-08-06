While continuing to call himself pro-life, Democratic Senate candidate Luke Mixon is now calling on Congress to legalize abortions in all 50 states.
Mixon said he reached this decision because states like Louisiana are now prohibiting abortions when women are impregnated from rape or incest or when giving birth threatens a woman’s life.
“I value the sanctity of life, and I’ve always believed that, but I just cannot imagine a world in which my wife, or my daughter or my sister or niece is assaulted, and the government tells them they must have that child,” Mixon said in an interview. “After struggling with it a long time, I came to the conclusion that the only way to ensure that my family, and every family in Louisiana, doesn’t have to live in that type of world, or that state, is to codify Roe.”
Mixon, a former Naval fighter pilot challenging U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, said he has rethought his position in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Mixon’s decision appears to reflect changing political tides following the historic Supreme Court decision, which had been sought for decades by anti-abortion supporters and now allows states to decide whether to permit the procedure. Mixon is making his views known just days after voters in Kansas decisively rejected an effort to ban abortion in that state.
The Democratic-controlled House voted to codify Roe on a party-line vote, but Democrats in the Senate lack the votes to follow suit there.
Until now during the campaign, Mixon has only emphasized his opposition to abortion except in the limited cases.
“I don’t think it’s so much that I’ve changed, it’s that our reality has changed,” Mixon said. “Our reality changed when the Dobbs decision was issued that overturned Roe. In states like here in Louisiana, those trigger laws go into effect that are extreme, that are radical. They are unreasonable. When that changed, I had to look at myself and say, what’s the solution? How do we fix this? What do we do about this? When our state laws went into effect, I struggled, and I searched for the answers and ultimately came to the conclusion that support for the codification of Roe was the answer to those questions.”
Mixon’s new position puts him between Kennedy on one hand and Gary Chambers Jr. and Syrita Steib, the other main Democratic candidates, on the other.
Kennedy praised the Dobbs decision and has reiterated his anti-abortion stance.
Chambers and Steib support abortion. In fact, Chambers recently launched an online ad that dramatized a botched abortion in a state that no longer permits the procedure.
“Louisiana and the nation can’t afford lukewarm advocates for women’s rights in the United States Senate,” Chambers said in a statement. “I can understand flipping on reproductive rights after the historic outcome on the ballot in conservative Kansas, but I can’t respect it. Mr. Mixon was clear once again that he and Sen. Kennedy are the champions of the pro-life movement in this race, and that reproductive choice should be limited to the terrifying scenarios of rape or death of the mother. “
Mixon’s new position puts him at odds with Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who has said he, too, supports the same exceptions to the state’s abortion ban but has not said he wants Congress to legalize the procedure nationally. Edwards has endorsed Mixon.