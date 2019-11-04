Democratic allies of Gov. John Bel Edwards have invoked the name of one of the country’s most well-known white supremacists, David Duke, in an effort to blast Edwards’ Republican challenger for governor, Eddie Rispone, and turn out Democratic voters against him.

Radio ads launched by The Black Organization for Leadership Development PAC of New Orleans, or BOLD, also seek to nationalize the race, much like Republicans have done by using President Donald Trump, to mobilize voters in the Nov. 16 runoff election for governor, amid a week-long early voting period currently underway.

In one ad, New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks, a BOLD official, says, “what is the difference between David Duke, Eddie Rispone and Donald Trump? The only difference is that Eddie Rispone will be governor if you do not stop him.”

Other BOLD ads cast the election as a referendum on Trump, whom Rispone has embraced in his bid for governor. A photo of a door-hanger posted online by a Republican state senator similarly said, “Eddie Rispone stands with Donald Trump and David Duke,” among other attacks, though it was not clear who paid for them.

The attacks are being used by both sides to try to energize voters to go to the polls before early voting ends, on Saturday.

Rispone, after voting early at Baton Rouge City Hall Monday morning, called the ads “disgusting,” saying “they’re comparing Donald Trump and me to David Duke, that’s how low they will stoop to win this race.” His campaign cut audio from the attack ads for use in their own radio spots launched Monday, in an effort to use the spots to mobilize Rispone’s own base of Republican voters and Trump supporters.

“They’re playing the race card again. It’s disgusting,” Rispone said.

Banks said in an interview he believes Rispone is “trying to incite hatred of New Orleans to rally his voters” by chastising the city as a “sanctuary city” and claiming the city funded a protest of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, which Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration said was not the case.

“David Duke did endorse Donald Trump,” Banks said. “And they are all of the same ilk. You can’t accept his help on the one hand and then cry foul when people point out” that fact.

“The goal is to mobilize Democratic voters because this is not a game,” Banks added.

Edwards has tread carefully around the administration of Trump, who won Louisiana by 20 percentage points in 2016 and who is scheduled to visit Monroe on Wednesday to rally with Rispone. In an interview Monday, the governor declined to comment on the ads, saying his campaign did not pay for them, and instead pointed to Rispone’s comments about his time at West Point on Friday. Rispone said Edwards “hurt the reputation” of West Point by becoming a trial lawyer who “will say or do anything to stay in power.”

“That’s a big difference between him and me,” Edwards said. “He’s actually saying things himself out of his own lips and he ought to be held account for that.”

Rispone said if he was being “politically correct” he wouldn’t have made the comments, which were during a radio interview last week, but he also said that his words were “flipped” and that he supports veterans.

Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, also highlighted his working relationship with Trump, using a starkly different tone than the BOLD ads.