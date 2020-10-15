voting stock ballot election
ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Friday. Ballots may be cast through Oct. 27, excluding Sundays, at these locations:

EAST BATON ROUGE

City Hall: 222 St. Louis St., Room 607, Baton Rouge (may be open limited dates)

Forest Community Park: 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge (may be open limited dates)

State Archives Building: 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge (may be open limited dates)

Baker Motor Vehicle Building: 2250 Main St., Baker

Central Branch Library: 11260 Joor Road, Central (may be open limited dates)

A Coursey Boulevard fire station typically used for early voting is considered too small to allow for sufficient social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and will not open for this election period.

Early voting locations for parishes outside of East Baton Rouge:

ASCENSION

Courthouse Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Room 205, Gonzales

Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St., Suite B, Donaldsonville

Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, Prairieville (may be open limited dates)

ASSUMPTION

Courthouse, 4809 La. 1, Napoleonville

EAST FELICIANA

11048 Bank St., Clinton

IBERVILLE

Courthouse, 58050 Meriam St., Room 209, Plaquemine

LIVINGSTON

29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston

Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs (may be open limited dates)

POINTE COUPEE

Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads

ST. HELENA

NFC Building, 23 S. Main St., Suite A, Greensburg

ST. JAMES

Courthouse, 5800 La. 44, Second Floor, Convent

Courthouse Annex, 2631 La. 20 West, Vacherie

Secretary of State Machine Warehouse, 1611 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher (may be open limited dates)

TANGIPAHOA

Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave., Amite (may be open limited dates)

Clausen Building, 15485 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond (may be open limited dates)

WEST BATON ROUGE

Courthouse Annex, 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen

WEST FELICIANA

Government Complex, 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville

