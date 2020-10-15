Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Friday. Ballots may be cast through Oct. 27, excluding Sundays, at these locations:
EAST BATON ROUGE
City Hall: 222 St. Louis St., Room 607, Baton Rouge (may be open limited dates)
Forest Community Park: 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge (may be open limited dates)
State Archives Building: 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge (may be open limited dates)
Baker Motor Vehicle Building: 2250 Main St., Baker
Central Branch Library: 11260 Joor Road, Central (may be open limited dates)
A Coursey Boulevard fire station typically used for early voting is considered too small to allow for sufficient social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and will not open for this election period.
Early voting locations for parishes outside of East Baton Rouge:
ASCENSION
Courthouse Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Room 205, Gonzales
Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St., Suite B, Donaldsonville
Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, Prairieville (may be open limited dates)
ASSUMPTION
Courthouse, 4809 La. 1, Napoleonville
EAST FELICIANA
11048 Bank St., Clinton
IBERVILLE
Courthouse, 58050 Meriam St., Room 209, Plaquemine
LIVINGSTON
29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston
Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs (may be open limited dates)
POINTE COUPEE
Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads
ST. HELENA
NFC Building, 23 S. Main St., Suite A, Greensburg
ST. JAMES
Courthouse, 5800 La. 44, Second Floor, Convent
Courthouse Annex, 2631 La. 20 West, Vacherie
Secretary of State Machine Warehouse, 1611 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher (may be open limited dates)
TANGIPAHOA
Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave., Amite (may be open limited dates)
Clausen Building, 15485 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond (may be open limited dates)
WEST BATON ROUGE
Courthouse Annex, 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen
WEST FELICIANA
Government Complex, 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville