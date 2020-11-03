Updated at 9:04 p.m.
Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge was re-elected to his fourth term Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press.
Graves, who breezed to reelection in 2018 with 69% of the vote, had a commanding lead in the early returns with 73% of the vote.
The results are based on 125 of 579 precincts.
He was challenged by Libertarian Shannon Sloan from Denham Springs, who said she was running primarily to publicize Libertarian positions; Richard Torregano, who lives in Baton Rouge and has no party affiliation and Baton Rouge Democrat Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, of Baton Rouge.
Williams was collecting 24% of the vote; Sloan, 2% and Torregano, 1%.
In his campaign, Graves touted gains for Baton Rouge area road projects that he had a hand in, including $9.3 million for a new exit off I-110 South at Terrace Avenue aimed at easing traffic around the Mississippi River bridge; $55 million for construction of an interchange at Pecue Lane off I-10 and $135 million to build eight miles of elevated highway on La. 1 between Leeville and Golden Meadow.
Torregano said both Republicans and Democrats have forgotten the middle class.
Williams said he favored reducing Medicare eligibility to age 55 instead of today's 65; boosting teacher pay by 25% and ending the "digital divide" among students who lack internet access.
