Saturday is Election Day again in Louisiana. Two court positions are up in Baton Rouge and tax issues will be considered in several parishes, but there are some locations in the region with nothing on the ballot.
The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that, in Baton Rouge, City Court candidate Johnell Matthews could stay on the ballot despite being past the mandatory retirement age for judges. The election was initially to have been held in April, when Matthews was 69, but was pushed beyond her 70th birthday because of the novel coronavirus.
The state Constitution says judges can serve past age 70, but cannot be elected to a new term past that point.
Matthews, a Democrat, finished second to Republican Whitney Higginbotham Greene in the July 11 primary, forcing a runoff. Greene is 49.
In turning back a last-ditch effort to have Matthews disqualified because of her age, the state Supreme Court upheld a Baton Rouge district judge’s ruling from Tuesday that said candidate challenges had to be filed within a week of the qualifying period, and that the deadline to challenge Matthews passed on Jan. 17.
“She’s on the ballot. Nobody should be confused,” Matthews” attorney, Mary Olive Pierson, said Friday afternoon.
“She can serve” if she wins, Pierson said. “End of story.”
Greene, who was not a party to the litigation but claims Matthews cannot serve if elected, held firm to that position Friday after the Supreme Court left Matthews on the ballot.
“The choice is clear. Either we elect someone who can serve, or we spend additional taxpayer dollars to elect someone in a special election next spring because Johnell would not follow the law,” she said.
Also Saturday, voters in part of East Baton Rouge Parish will choose between longtime Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander and lawyer Tiffany Foxworth for a spot on the 19th Judicial District Court. The term expires Dec. 31.
The same pair will face each other Nov. 3 for a six-year term in the same spot. Both are Democrats.
The Division M seat includes Baker, Central, Zachary and parts of Sherwood Forest.
Ascension Parish voters will consider whether to reduce a property tax for libraries by 15%. Parish officials say if the library tax is reduced, money raised later could perhaps be rerouted to roads programs without increasing the overall tax burden.
Library officials say they can absorb the hit because of rising land values, new construction and an expanding industrial base.
If approved by voters, the library's two property taxes would be consolidated and reduced from a combined 6.59 mills to 5.6 mills. The tax is for 10 years. In 2020, 1 mill is projected to generate about $1.53 million.
Ascension's rapid expansion in recent years — the population grew by 65% between 2000 and 2019 — has increased the need for an efficient transportation system, but the parish has only a two-thirds of a half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction. That tax generates about $8 million a year.
School board tax elections are on the ballot in Central and in Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes.
The Secretary of State's office lists no contests in Assumption and West Feliciana parishes.