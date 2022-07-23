The men arrive early and sit at long tables with checkerboard patterns. The far-right network Newsmax plays on the big-screen TV on one wall. An American flag hangs on another.
Every morning during breakfast at James Restaurant in Denham Springs, the men talk about fishing, sports, religion, women and Donald Trump. On this they agree: Trump was in the process of making America great again during his four years as president. Democrats stole the 2020 election from him. The current Jan. 6 congressional hearings – which they are not watching – falsely portray Trump as the bad guy.
But the men differ on one key question: whether Trump should run for president in 2024. Some of the men in the breakfast club are hoping he will. But others say he is too divisive to win again and accomplish his agenda in Washington.
“I like President Trump because he told it like it was,” said Darrell Peak, who owns a pool maintenance company. “He didn’t beat around the bush. He didn’t sugarcoat anything. He’s not politically correct. He delivered on his promises. Every one of them.”
But, added Peak, “I don’t know if he could be effective anymore. For the good of the country, it might be best if he stepped to the side and helped (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis or another candidate run. Let’s move on in the same direction with a different candidate.”
The views expressed at James seem to track with the findings of a recent national New York Times/Siena College poll, which showed that nearly half of GOP primary voters want a Republican candidate other than Trump in 2024.
The antipathy toward Trump has swelled to where 16% of Republicans in the poll said they would either support President Joe Biden, back a third-party candidate or not vote at all.
Elsewhere, the Associated Press found mixed feelings for Trump at a conservative political rally in Iowa, which traditionally holds the first presidential nominating contest every four years.
Revelations at the Jan. 6 congressional hearings prompted the editorial board of the Washington Examiner, once a Trump cheerleader, to write that the former president “is unfit to be anywhere near power ever again.”
“Tyrant Trump,” headlined the New York Post, traditionally perhaps the friendliest Trump daily newspaper in the country.
Trump seems undeterred.
With the former president proclaiming at every opportunity that he actually defeated Biden in 2020, news reports say he is planning to announce before the midterm elections that he will run again in 2024.
Trump has been hugely popular in Denham Springs, which, with about 10,000 residents, is the biggest town in Livingston Parish, a conservative suburb of Baton Rouge. The parish gave a whopping 84% of its vote to Trump in 2020, the fifth-largest share in the state, after Cameron, LaSalle, Grant and West Carroll parishes.
For the men at James Restaurant, the breakfast serves as a communal gathering of the like-minded. They believe in old-fashioned patriotism, God and the virtue of hard work. They watch Fox News at home.
“We solve the world’s problems every day,” Kenneth Tate, a lawn service company owner, said with a smile.
One thing they aren’t doing is paying much attention to the Jan. 6 congressional hearings, which have featured top staffers of Trump blaming him for the attack on the U.S. Capitol and saying they told him he had lost the election but he refused to listen.
The interviews took place before Thursday night's climactic hearing, at which a host of White House staffers said they wanted Trump to ask the rioters to go home, but he chose to do nothing. None of them were planning to watch it, and none had paid much attention to the committee's first seven hearings, either.
“I consider it to be a circus. When it comes on, I change the channel,” said Joe Shumate, the city marshal in Denham Springs and a part owner of the restaurant.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a staunch conservative from Wyoming, broke ranks with her Republican colleagues to serve as the committee’s vice chair and now says Trump represents a threat to democracy.
The men at the restaurant call her a “RINO” – Republican in Name Only – or worse.
The Republican officials who have said that Biden won the election in states where Trump contested the outcome – such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers – “are afraid to admit that the election was stolen,” said Bill Vollenweider, a retired wastewater vice president in Denham Springs. “I don’t believe Biden got 81 million votes. I would be surprised he got half of that.”
However, more than 60 lawsuits challenging the election result filed by Trump and his supporters were dismissed in court. Bill Barr, Trump’s last attorney general, said he examined the results and concluded that Biden won.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, were among the Republicans who voted to certify Biden's election on Jan. 6. Sen. John Kennedy was among the Republicans who voted against.
Bill Gibb – “like Andy and the Bee Gees,” he said – was sitting at the head of the table on Thursday morning. Not because he holds any special role among the guys who meet each morning. But after being exposed to Agent Orange as a soldier during the Vietnam War, Gibb has suffered from cancer and liver problems, has had both hips and knees replaced and walks with two canes. A 77-year-old retired human resources manager, Gibb sits at the head of the table because it’s the closest seat to James’ front door.
Gibb is one of those who wants Trump to run again in 2024.
“He’s America first. He’s tried to drain the swamp, but they wouldn’t have it. That’s why they stole the election,” said Gibb, who wore a Vietnam Veteran Army ball cap adorned with an American flag pin.
If he has one criticism of Trump, it’s that the former president tweeted too much.
“But it’s the only way he can communicate because the press won’t take his statements and print what he says,” said Gibb.
Like the other men, Gibb had nothing good to say about the Democratic president.
“Joe Biden was an American 20 years ago,” Gibbs said. “It seems he has done everything he could to screw up the country. It’s his fault that fuel prices are as high as they are.”
That’s a favorite Republican talking point, with gasoline at nearly $5 a gallon, though independent economists say global economics, not a president, determine the price.
“DeSantis would be good, and Trump is divisive,” Gibb added. “But Trump is the man to do the job.”
Don St. Romain, the main owner of James, calls Trump “a go-getter, a hard worker.”
Asked if Trump should run again, St. Romain said, “Absolutely. He can handle the load.”
But others are less certain if Trump should be the Republican standard-bearer in 2024.
Allan Dupont, a retired ironworker at the River Bend nuclear power plant in St. Francisville, has lots of good things to say about Trump.
“He brought things back to America, for the country to prosper, instead of giving the country away,” said Dupont, wearing a “Cajun Culture” ball cap.
“But he just hit a wall that is impenetrable, what he calls ‘the swamp,’” said Dupont.
Should Trump run for president again?
Dupont paused and then said, “Maybe not as president, maybe something else.”
John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge-based pollster, said a recent poll in one area of Louisiana showed Trump has lost ground in a state he carried in 2020 with 58% of the vote.
“The narrative here is that President Trump does not have the unanimity of support among Republicans in Louisiana and nationally that he had in 2020,” Couvillon said. “DeSantis was peeling away one-third of the Republican vote, and they were split among white independents. That’s significant because white independents in Louisiana are essentially Republicans. There’s dissension in the ranks.”
Deryl Michael looks back fondly on Trump’s time as president.
He brought the Middle East together,” said Michael, a retired Marine Corps major. “He took a hard stance against the Chinese. He removed a lot of the regulations to open up petroleum and natural gas pipelines, to make us energy independent. The unemployment rate was down.”
But Michael wants Trump to stay home in two years.
“As good as I know he would do, he’d divide the country,” Michael said. “DeSantis is a mini-Trump. He would get as much done without the division in the country, which is terrible to say.”