Turnout for early voting, which begins Tuesday, and ultimately for the Nov. 6 election, could be higher than expected – not so much for what’s on Louisiana ballots but because of what’s happening nationally.

Early voting begins Tuesday and runs daily 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sunday, through Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Only a handful of locations will be open to voting in each parish, but all registered voters with photo identification will be allowed to cast ballots.

Election day is Nov. 6. A runoff is set for Dec. 8 in those races where no one candidate wins a majority.

Nationally, a lot of attention has focused on the races for the 435 seats in the U.S. House. Democrats need to pick up 24 to regain the majority.

Handicappers think that might be possibility because of the unpopularity, in some quarters, of President Donald Trump. But the president’s supporters also are mobilizing.

Across the country more than 5 million people already have cast their ballots in early voting for the midterm election.

Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political science professor who tracks early voting, told the U.S. News & World Report Monday, that when all is said and done up to 55 percent of the nation’s voters could cast ballots, which would be historic for a mid-term federal election. Only 27 percent of the voters turned out for the last mid-term in 2014.

None of this applies in Louisiana. Trump remains popular in this state and Louisiana’s six congressional members – five Republicans and one Democrat – are expected to win reelection easily.

But John Couvillon says the drumbeat in the national media, along with images of long lines of people waiting to early vote, could propel Louisiana’s turnout way above the 13 percent, or 373,415 voters, who participated in last fall’s statewide elections.

“Even with the perceived lack of competitiveness in congressional races, we’re not walled off from the national media,” he said Monday. “The national echo chamber is going to be an important factor here.”

Couvillon expects about 30 percent, or about 900,000 of the state’s nearly 3 million registered voters, will cast ballots by Nov. 6.

“I’m not sure if people think they’re voting for or against Trump,” said Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Dennis DiMarco. “We’re probably going to have a few people come in and be disappointed.”

About a quarter those votes will be cast over the next seven days in “early voting.”

At the top of every Louisiana ballot are the nine candidates seeking to fill out the remaining year of Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s term. Schedler resigned abruptly in May after allegations he sexually harassed an employee.

+6 As early voting in Louisiana nears, get to know 9 candidates running for secretary of state The race that began in May to replace Tom Schedler, who abruptly resigned as secretary of state after being sued by an employee accusing him o…

The office is the third highest in state government and the work is primarily administrative: overseeing elections, running a few small museums, registering businesses and archiving state documents.

Also on the ballot are six constitutional amendments and a question of whether a particular parish will participate in online fantasy sports contests for cash prizes.

Each measure requires majority approval to take effect.

The proposal that has triggered the most attention – Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – would make Louisiana the 49th state to abolish split-jury verdicts.

Under current rules, those accused of the most serious felonies can be convicted if 10 of 12 jurors vote that way. The policy is a holdover from the Jim Crow-era and was placed in the Louisiana Constitution as a way to perpetuate white supremacy.

“I think that’s going to draw people out more than the candidates,” Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said. “

Each of East Baton Rouge Parish’s nine incumbent school board members are seeking re-election and three will return to the panel unopposed.

Four of Baker’s five posts have competitive races, as do four of Zachary’s nine seats. In Central, all seven school board seats are unopposed, including six with incumbents.

Chris Hester and Johnell Matthews will face each other for a city court seat in south Baton Rouge.

The City of Central is choosing a mayor, a police chief and a city council.

Drainage a 'number one issue' in Central as residents head to polls to vote for mayor Two years after waist-high water flowed through homes and businesses, the City of Central begins going to the polls Tuesday to select the mayo…

The December ballot in Baton Rouge will feature proposed tax increases for local roads and for mental health initiatives.

Lafayette Parish voters are deciding whether property owners need to pony up more for criminal justice.

There are existing property taxes for the 15th Judicial District courthouse and the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but they do not cover all the maintenance and operation needs of those facilities. The parish general fund makes up the shortfalls, and the fund has almost nothing in reserve after years of excessive spending.

On the ballot are two 10-year property tax proposals: two mills for the courthouse and 2.94 mills for the jail. The new taxes would generate an estimated $4.6 million and $6.7 million in annual proceeds, respectively.

Kelly Kissel of The Advocate, and Ben Myers of The Acadiana Advocate contributed to this report.

Early voting locations

Locations will be open Tuesday through Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. except for Sunday, Oct. 28.

East Baton Rouge Parish

City Hall: 222 St. Louis Street, Rm. 201, Baton Rouge

Motor Vehicles: 2250 Main Street, Baker

Fire Station: 11010 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge

State Archives: 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

Ascension Parish

Courthouse Annex: 828 S. Irma Blvd. Rm 205, Gonzales

Courthouse West: 300 Houmas Street, Ste. B., Donaldsonville

Oak Grove Community Cente:, 37433 La. Hwy. 42, Prairieville

Livingston Parish

29938 S Magnolia Street, Livingston

West Feliciana

Governmental Complex: 5932 Commerce Street, St. Francisville

West Baton Rouge

Courthouse Annex: 883 7th Street, Suite A, Port Allen

Iberville Parish

Courthouse: 58050 Meriam Street, Plaquemine

Lafayette Parish

1010 Lafayette St. Suite 313, Lafayette

Iberia Parish

Courthouse, 300 S. Iberia St, Ste 110, New Iberia

St Landry Parish

Courthouse: 118 S. Court St., Suite 114, Opelousas

Eunice City Hall: 300 S. Second Street, Eunice

Orleans Parish

City Hall: 1300 Perdido Street, Room 1W24, New Orleans

Algiers Courthouse: 225 Morgan Street, Room 105, New Orleans

Chef Menteur Voting Machine Warehouse Site: 8870 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans

Lake Vista Community Center: 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans

Jefferson Parish

Eastbank Office: 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Suite 502, Jefferson

Kenner Office: 408 Minor Street, Kenner

Westbank Office: 5001 Westbank Expressway, Suite C-2, Marrero

Grand Isle Office: 175 Grape Lane, Grand Isle

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Justice Center Parking Garage: 601 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington

The Towers Building: 520 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Council Chambers: 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville

St. Bernard Parish

Registrar of Voters Office: 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish Government Building: 28028 Highway 23, Port Sulphur

Belle Chasse Library: 8442 Highway 23, Belle Chasse

Rev. Percy M. Griffin Community Center: 15577 Highway 39, Davant

St. John the Baptist

LaPlace Location: 1801 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace

Edgard Location: 2393 Highway 18, Edgard

St. Charles Parish

Courthouse: 15045 River Road, #189, Hahnville

New Sarpy Location: 14564 River Road, New Sarpy