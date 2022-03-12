Gary Chambers Jr. has won the support of three New Orleans City Council members, in the early stages of his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
Helena Moreno, JP Morrell, and Oliver Thomas all announced Friday night they would back Chambers, a progressive activist from Baton Rouge.
“You’re getting someone who does not care about the status quo, who challenges the status quo every waking minute of his life,” Morrell told a crowd at Studio Be in New Orleans.
Chambers is one of two major Democrats challenging Kennedy, a Republican seeking his second term. The other Democrat is Luke Mixon, a former Naval fighter pilot who running more of a centrist campaign. The primary is Nov. 8.
The support of Moreno, Morrell and Thomas extends Chambers’ political reach in New Orleans, the most important city for Democrats in the state.
Chambers ran a strong second in the New Orleans precincts in the primary a year ago to replace Cedric Richmond as the congressman representing New Orleans, the River Parishes and north Baton Rouge. Troy Carter led the primary and ended up in a runoff against state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who narrowly placed second ahead of Chambers in the overall primary vote. Carter won the runoff over Peterson, who had Chambers’ endorsement.
Speaking Friday night, Moreno said she wanted to address “the elephant in the room:” Could a Democrat defeat Kennedy? Republicans other than Gov. John Bel Edwards hold all the statewide elected offices.
“It’ll never happen if we don’t try,” Moreno said and then referred to something her mother used to tell her: “You can’t win the lottery unless you buy a ticket.”
Moreno pointed to Chambers and said, “That’s the ticket, my friends.”
Chambers told the crowd that he’s a strong supporter of the Medicare for All health care plan, the Green New Deal that would focus on climate change policies and a woman’s right to have an abortion.
“Anybody who says oil and gas will make us great is lying,” Chambers said. “We’re 49th” in economic performance.
Chambers said he could win the race by energizing Black voters who have sat out other elections. He noted that when Edwards won re-election in 2019 with 90% of the Black vote in New Orleans, about half of Black voters in the city didn’t bother to cast a ballot.
In an interview afterward, Chambers said he had just returned from a fund-raising trip to Las Vegas and has been raising money throughout the country. He said he collected more money during the first month of his campaign, $600,000, than he did during last year’s entire congressional campaign.
The candidates will release their latest campaign finance numbers at the end of March.
Chambers is riding a wave of notoriety thanks to two unusual online campaign ads. In one, he smoked marijuana and called for legalizing the drug. In the other, he burned the Confederate flag and decried the country’s racist history.