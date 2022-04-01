Attorney General Jeff Landry’s fight against a nonprofit that paid local governments’ 2020 election expenses has taken on new life, after an appeals court this week reversed a lower ruling clearing the donations.
The dispute centered around the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that doled out millions in grants across the country to help locals run the pandemic-marred 2020 elections. More than two dozen officials across Louisiana initially applied for nearly $8 million, but almost all of them backed off after Landry warned them not to accept it.
Landry filed suit in October 2020, asking a judge to declare the grants illegal and warning of the “corrosive influence of outside money on Louisiana election officials.”
That same month, Judge Lewis Pitman, of the 16th Judicial District in St. Martin Parish, ruled against Landry, deciding there was nothing in state law to prevent the donations. At the time, Landry groused that the judge was “a little confused.”
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal this week reversed Pitman’s ruling, writing that registrars of voters and clerks of court aren’t “political subdivisions,” but rather “constitutional offices created by the state.” That’s an important distinction, the court wrote, because local political subdivisions are able to accept donations, but registrars and clerks aren’t given the same freedom under the state constitution. The court remanded the case back to the St. Martin court for further proceedings.
What remains unclear is what happens to the more than $800,000 that Orleans and Calcasieu parishes accepted from the nonprofit. While almost every local official interested in the donations backed off after Landry came out against the effort, Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell ultimately accepted $614,000 from CTCL, and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury accepted $200,000, according to the organization’s tax filings.
Morrell in January declined to comment about the grant. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury didn’t return messages seeking comment. An attorney representing the defendants didn’t return a call seeking comment.
Landry said in a statement the ruling was made clear that “no individual, including Mark Zuckerberg, should supersede the people's elected representatives.”
“My office and I will continue to defend Louisiana's election system against improper influence,” he said.
Landry’s office didn’t respond to further questions about whether Calcasieu and Orleans parishes will be on the hook for the money they accepted.
In targeting the election grants, Landry joins a host of other Republican officials across the country. Landry backed Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, who filed a bill that would have spelled out such grants are illegal. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed it.
That made Louisiana one of four states where the Legislature passed such a law but the governor vetoed it. Fourteen other states enacted similar laws, according to an NPR report.