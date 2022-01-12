Baton Rouge lawyer and former federal prosecutor Brad Myers has announced his candidacy for the 19th Judicial District Court seat vacated by retired Judge William Morvant.

Myers, senior counsel at the law firm Kean Miller LLP and general counsel for the Louisiana Municipal Association, is the third candidate to announce a bid for the Division E seat.

The others are Baton Rouge attorney and District 12 Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, 41, and Baton Rouge lawyer and former LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth, 40.

“As a federal prosecutor, I wanted to be a judge and have worked my entire career to prepare for that responsibility," said Myers, 65. “A judge’s greatest responsibility is ensuring that the law, as written, is applied evenly to all citizens, regardless of economic status, race, age, sex, or who you know. I’m prepared to shoulder that responsibility from Day 1."

Myers was a partner for 31 years in the Baton Rouge office of Kean Miller before transitioning to a senior counsel position to run for judge. He joined the firm in 1987.

The special election is March 26. The qualifying period for candidates is Jan. 26-28.

Morvant, 65, served on the 19th JDC bench since 1997 and was elected without opposition to another six-year term in the fall of 2020. He retired Dec. 31. His term doesn't expire until the end of 2026.