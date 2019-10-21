GONZALES — Murphy Painter, the former state Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner, has withdrawn from the Nov. 16 runoff for Ascension Parish president as Ascension's top prosecutor says he plans to call him before the grand jury over comments in a purported recording of him from two years ago.
Clint Cointment, Painter's prospective opponent in the runoff who narrowly lost to the outgoing president in 2015, is now the parish president-elect.
He will take office in January, replacing Parish President Kenny Matassa, who did not seek reelection following his acquittal on an attempted election bribery count last year.
Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin said in an interview Friday that he will be bringing Painter before the grand jury to have him discuss his knowledge of five alleged cases of child rape that a local website publisher says Painter mentioned in a two-year-old interview.
The Pelican Post, a local news and opinion site, published a short story and an excerpted recording purportedly of Painter on Friday. Painter disputes that he is on the recording or that it accurately reflects anything he might have said.
Babin said he believes he knows what case may be being referenced in the purported recording of Painter but isn't 100% sure and declined to share his thoughts, despite rampant speculation on social media. If there are previously undisclosed victims out there, Babin said, he wants Painter's help to find out who they are and bring their alleged rapist to justice.
Babin said the grand jury process won't be focused on any possible malfeasance or misprison of a felony allegation for failure to report a crime because the statute of limitations on those kind of charges have long since lapsed.
However, if an undisclosed rape allegation against a child younger than 12 does exist, Babin noted, that instance could still give rise to a charge.
The recording is back in Babin's lap after Wade Petite, publisher of the Pelican Post, first turned the snippet over to him on June 24, Babin said. Babin said he turned the recording over to Louisiana State Police, but the state investigators declined to pursue the case, citing “insufficient” evidence.
Babin said he will also subpoena a full copy of the recording from Petite for the grand jury.
After the devastating 2016 floods ratcheted up tensions over growth and development and as Matassa's legal troubles sidetracked his administration, Cointment's rise caps a tumultuous election season that has already installed a new majority on the Parish Council.
Challengers were able to stoke an anti-incumbency mood and take down five incumbents on the 11-member council on Oct. 12. Another incumbent did not seek reelection at qualifying in August. A sixth challenger, Chase Melancon, won a St. Amant seat without opposition.
In the primary, Cointment led a three-person field with 42% of the vote. Painter, despite being the more well-funded candidate with backing from builders, firms that do business with the parish and many Ascension families, came in second with 22%. Both men are Republicans.
Painter's withdrawal also comes as the two losing primary opponents, Republican Rick Webre and Democrat Ricky Diggs, had already endorsed Cointment and some observers were suggesting Painter was facing a hard road to get enough votes to compete with Cointment on Nov. 16.
The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office received notification about Painter's withdrawal Monday, the deadline to do so, said Tyler Brey, office spokesman.
In a statement after Painter withdrew, Cointment promised to represent "all of Ascension Parish" and said he would be assembling his team about how to unite the parish and move forward.
"I would like to thank my opponents for a clean, hard fought race. The most important thing to remember is each one of their supporters is now going to be a constituent of mine and I look forward to serving them and gaining their support," Cointment said.
In the 49-second recording that has drawn the district attorney's attention, the voice that is purportedly Painter's can be heard complaining that he spent years working for now deceased former Sheriff Harold Tridico in hopes of one day "taking over."
"The next week, whenever we find a friend of ours that raped five girls under the age of 12 years old, and y’all want me to turn my head on that and look the other way," the voice says.
Painter, in a statement, denied "the allegation headline that somehow, somewhere, I was involved in a coverup while employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Off(ice)."
Painter was Tridico's chief deputy until 1988 when the men had falling out. Painter later ran against the sheriff in 1991 but lost.
While Painter refused to characterize what the recorded comments may be referencing, in his statement, he said they happened after he was in the Sheriff's Office.
In an interview, Painter said the publication of the recording, which he refused to acknowledge is him and said has been altered, fulfills a year-old political threat from Wade Petite, publisher of the Pelican Post and an outspoken backer of Cointment.
Petite disputed that claim and said the recording was of Painter during interviews that he granted Petite in 2017.
Painter did say that he had been interviewed by Petite a few years back, but said in The Advocate interview and in the separate statement to the newspaper that "I have never met with Petite or anyone else where permission was given to tape any conversations."
"So this must be another Wade Petite and Associates, get Cointment elected, undercover operation," he said.
Petite, who calls Cointment his friend and has said he is the best candidate by far for the job, denied any coordination with Cointment's campaign, saying no one tells him what to write.
Cointment said that "in reference to the Pelican Post and Murphy Painter's ongoing (feud)," he had not control over the Pelican Post.
"I can’t control that media outlet anymore than I can control The Advocate, WBRZ WAFB from writing about my opponents past. All of my Entergy will be put into moving this parish forward,” he said in a written statement.