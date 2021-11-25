Early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
One of the biggest contests is in St. Tammany Parish where voters will decide whether to allow casino gambling in their parish. If they approve, then the owners of a Bossier City facility will be allowed to move their license to build a facility near Slidell at the Lakeshore Marina, south and east of Interstate 10, Exit 261. The new facility, when built, will be called the Camellia Bay Resort Casino Marina.
In Orleans Parish, runoffs are slated for sheriff between incumbent Marlin Gusman and challenger Susan Hutson as well as runoffs for criminal clerk of court and four city councilmen.
Jefferson Parish has some property tax renewals on the ballot.
Baton Rouge has a runoff for city judge between Democratic candidate Terrel “TK” Kent and Republican Carson Marcantel. Voters in Baker are being asked to renew property tax millages for the school district.
Two Republicans – Lynelle Johnson and Kim Landry – are competing for Ascension Parish 3rd Court Justice of the Peace.
Seven parishes will have local propositions and candidate races.
Twenty-six parishes will only have local propositions, including Acadia, Assumption, Calcasieu, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa, and Washington.
Ouachita Parish will have a local proposition and a recall election.
Lafayette is among the 29 parishes with no elections. East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberville, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, Vermilion, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana are among the parishes without a Dec. 11 ballot.
Polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
The free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, can locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting sites, and sample ballots. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.
Information also is available by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov. Or by phoning (800) 883-2805.