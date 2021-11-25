FILE - Voting machines are set up and ready for use at the Louisiana Voting Machine Warehouse at 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy. which will be an early voting location in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Louisiana edged forward Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, with its latest effort to update the state's voting system, with a new commission that will help choose the technology with broader input than two prior failed efforts to replace thousands of old voting machines.