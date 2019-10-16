In an effort to break a second-place tie in the race for state Senate District 16, GOP donor and businessman Lane Grigsby offered to support Franklin Foil in a future run for a judgeship if he dropped out and ceded the Republican runoff position to Steve Carter.

Grigsby confirmed Wednesday he spoke with state Sen. Dan Claitor, who currently holds the seat and who has endorsed Foil, to make the offer earlier this week, after it became clear Foil and Carter, both state representatives, were tied for second-place and could be headed for a three-way runoff with the lone Democrat in the race. In a stunning development, Foil’s eight-vote lead over Carter for second place evaporated the night of the election after an apparent errant double-count of some ballots gave an incorrect initial result.

A recount of the 1,500 or so absentee ballots is set for Thursday morning, at the request of Foil. If the two remain tied after the recount, then process is cleared for a three-way runoff to take place Nov. 16. The candidate with the most votes wins. Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson led the field Saturday with 34% of the vote with Republicans Carter and Foil splitting the vote in a seat that has been held by the GOP since the 1980s.

+2 Candidate tied in high-profile state Senate race requests complete recount before 3-way runoff Franklin Foil, whose eight-vote lead over fellow Republican Steve Carter in a state Senate race evaporated after an apparent double-counting o…

Grigsby said he didn't want to see the seat go to the Democratic candidate, so sought a solution that wouldn't split the Republican vote.

“I’m not offering (Foil) a judgeship,” Grigsby said. “I can’t. I don’t exactly have the authority to do that. What I’m saying is 'If you make a sacrifice for the state of Louisiana, I’ll make sure that sacrifice is recognized.'”

Foil has declined to drop out of the race, and Carter, whom Grigsby supports, has also indicated he will stay in.

Asked whether he thought his offer to Foil was illegal, Grigsby said it was not a quid pro quo because he hasn’t spoken to Foil directly. “I’ve just put an offer on the table and it’s public,” he said.

“All I’ve said is, 'Hey, if you do something that helps the state of Louisiana, I want to help you',” Grigsby said. “How is that illegal? It might be. Lawyers run the world today and they twist and distort reality in a way that fits their personal definition.”

Claitor, who is term-limited out of his seat, said Grigsby texted him Sunday night and asked for a call. When they spoke the next morning, Claitor said Grigsby relayed that if Foil dropped out of the race, “they” would support Foil in a run for judgeship next fall and if Foil failed, then “they’d” back another judicial run.

“I was appalled,” Claitor told The Advocate Wednesday, and he didn’t pass the message along.

Claitor, a former prosecutor whose practice now includes defending those accused of white collar crimes, said offering to pay someone to get out of a political contest could be considered illegal. He pointed out that Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was indicted in a similar fact scenario. Matassa was eventually acquitted.

Regardless of whether or not this set facts actually breached the law, Claitor said, “I’m just completely uncomfortable entertaining this proposal. I’m not that kind of person and I’m sure that Franklin is not that kind of person. …So, I didn’t communicate the offer to Franklin.”

Foil told The Advocate Wednesday that hasn’t spoken to Grigsby in months, at least since before the legislative session began in April.

“I learned about it by reading it in the newspaper,” Foil said, adding he wouldn’t accept a judgeship in return for dropping out of the race.

“I don’t appreciate it. I will make my own decisions,” Foil said. “I will not be influenced by outside interests.”

Grigsby supported Carter and paid for some “negative messaging” against Foil in the race, Foil said.

“Don’t paint me to be a kingmaker,” Grigsby said. “I’m not. I’m just trying to resolve a dilemma."