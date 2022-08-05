U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy has begun airing re-election ads online that play to his reputation among conservatives as a guy who provides plain talk to the Washington swamp.
“People say I’m outspoken. It’s true,” Kennedy says, looking into the camera. “I have the right to remain silent. I just don’t have the ability. I’m just being me.”
Kennedy is launching this ad – and a similar online spot – as he begins to gear up his campaign for another six years as a Republican member of the Senate.
In the ad, Kennedy threw in a couple of homespun comments that have made him a favorite on Fox News – but that have also led critics to call him “Senator Foghorn Leghorn.”
“For all those Washington, insider, elite bedwetters, whose feelings I hurt,” Kennedy says, “here’s some free advice: Go buy yourself an emotional support pony. Because I’m not going to shut up. And one more thing” – and here the camera shifts to Kennedy looking at himself in a mirror – “always be yourself, unless you suck.”
Kennedy, 70, is in an enviable position in a state that has not elected a Democratic senator since 2008.
As of June 30, he had raised $28.2 million compared to only $2.2 million for his main Democratic challengers, Luke Mixon, Gary Chambers Jr. and Syrita Steib. In the three months preceding June 30 alone, Kennedy raised $5.5 million. That left him with $15.8 million.
During his first term, Kennedy voted for the tax cuts pushed through Congress by then-President Donald Trump that favored big companies. He also supported Trump’s failed efforts to dismantle Obamacare and voted against President Joe Biden’s spending plan to revitalize the national economy and his program to spend $1 trillion to rebuild the country’s infrastructure. (Sen. Bill Cassidy, also a Republican, voted for the road work plan.)
Kennedy is the only senator running for re-election this year who voted against certifying Biden’s electors on Jan. 6, after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the election outcome. He has Trump’s endorsement.
Kennedy joined virtually all other Republican senators in March in rejecting Ketanji Brown Jackson as Biden’s nominee to be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. She won confirmation anyway thanks to the support of all Democrats.
Kennedy also voted with most Republicans – but not Cassidy – against a bill pushed by Biden and Democrats that aims to keep guns out of potential criminals.
The primary is Nov. 8.