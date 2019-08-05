Donna Edwards, first lady of Louisiana, features prominently in a new television ad in Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bid for reelection, with the former public school teacher touting new investments in K-12 education.

The 30 second spot, launched Monday, features the first lady promoting new teacher pay raises, increased funding for public schools and full funding for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a tuition-paying program for students who graduated from Louisiana high schools.

“As a teacher, I believe the best opportunity you can give a child is a good education,” Edwards says in the ad. “That’s why John Bel ended years of devastating cuts and is investing in our children’s future again.”

The latest ad will run statewide behind a seven-figure ad buy, the Edwards campaign said.

Edwards' campaign has repeatedly touted investments in education as the Democratic governor runs for reelection. The Legislature passed a $1,000 pay raise for teachers and a $500 pay raise for support staff at public schools, a part of the governor's agenda, during the legislative session this spring.