In the Nov. 6 election, the ballots include the congressional midterm races, as well as other state and local races, state constitutional amendments and local propositions. Below are some of the races and propositions of note in the Baton Rouge region.
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election begins Tuesday, Oct. 23 and ends Oct. 30, excluding Sunday. A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled Dec. 8.
The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
U.S. representative
1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.)
- Lee Ann Dugas, D
- Jim Francis, D
- Frederick "Ferd" Jones, I
- Howard Kearney, L
- Tammy M. Savoie, D
- Steve Scalise, R
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes.)
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, I
- Cedric Richmond, D
- Shawndra Rodriguez, N
- Jesse Schmidt, N
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Avoyelles, Caldwell, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Washington, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn parishes.)
- Ralph Abraham, R
- Billy Burkette, I
- Jessee Carlton Fleenor, D
- Kyle Randol, L
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.)
- Justin Dewitt, D
- Devin Lance Graham, I
- Garret Graves, R
- Andie Saizan, D
Secretary of state
- Kyle Ardoin, R
- Heather Cloud, R
- Gwen Collins-Greenup, D
- A.G. Crowe, R
- Rick Edmonds, R
- Renee Fontenot Free, D
- Thomas J. Kennedy III, R
- Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau, N
- Julie Stokes, R
Constitutional amendments
AMENDMENT 1
To prohibit convicted felons from seeking or holding public office or appointment within five years of completion of their sentence unless they are pardoned.
AMENDMENT 2
To require a unanimous jury verdict in all noncapital felony cases for offenses committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019.
AMENDMENT 3
To permit the donation of the use of public equipment and personnel by one political subdivision to another political subdivision for authorized activities or functions.
AMENDMENT 4
To remove authority to appropriate or dedicate monies in the Transportation Trust Fund to State Police for traffic control purposes.
AMENDMENT 5
To extend eligibility for the following special property tax treatments to property in trust: the special assessment level for property tax valuation, the property tax exemption for property of a disabled veteran, and the property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as a first responder, active duty member of the military, or law enforcement or fire protection officer.
AMENDMENT 6
To require that any reappraisal of the value of residential property by more than 50 percent, resulting in an increase in property taxes, be phased in over four years, during which time no additional reappraisal can occur and that the decrease in the total property tax collected as a result of the phase-in of assessed valuation be absorbed by the taxing authority and not allocated to the other taxpayers.
Ascension Parish
Judge, Parish Court
- Kim Landry, R
- Erin Wiley Lanoux, R
- School Board
DISTRICT 2
- Scott Duplechein, N
- Duane Humphrey, D
DISTRICT 4, SEAT B
- John Murphy, R
- Corey J. Orgeron, R
DISTRICT 5, SEAT A
- John DeFrances, R
- Shawn K. Sevario, R
DISTRICT 6, SEAT A
- Mike Anderson, N
- Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, N
- Dennis Cullen, R
- Lorraine Wimberly, R
Propositions
PARISHWIDE, FANTASY SPORTS
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
EAST ASCENSION GRAVITY DRAINAGE DISTRICT 1
To renew the 10-year, 5-mill property tax, generating $5.6 million a year, for operation and maintenance costs.
WEST ASCENSION HOSPITAL SERVICE DISTRICT
To reduce the ½-cent sales tax to ¼-cent for the hospital district.
Assumption Parish
School Board
WARD 6
- Ray "Nick" Nicholas, D
- Daniel "Jack" Washington, D
Napoleonville mayor
- Ron Animashaun, D
- Floyd J. Truehill, D
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge city judge
ELECTION SECTION 2A
- Chris Hester, R
- Johnell Matthews, D
Baton Rouge city constable
- Gordon "Trey" Bargas, R
- Riley Harbor III, D
- Leo LaMotte, D
- Ron Stevens, D
- Terrica Williams, D
Baker School Board
DISTRICT 1
- Elaine G. Davis, D
- Willie Williams Jr., D
DISTRICT 2
- Sharlous Booker, D
- Dana Carpenter, D
DISTRICT 3
- Joyce Burges, D
- Rosatina Johnson, D
DISTRICT 5
- Calvin J. Dees Sr., D
- Vanessa Parker, D
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board
DISTRICT 2
- Joycelyn Hall, D
- Dadrius Lanus, D
- Vereta Lee, D
DISTRICT 3
- Tramelle Howard, D
- Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, D
DISTRICT 4
- Dawn Collins, D
- Chrisdelin "Kelly" Lyles, D
DISTRICT 5
- Cliff Lewis, D
- Evelyn Ware-Jackson, D
DISTRICT 6
- Tammy Dabadie, R
- Jill Dyason, R
DISTRICT 7
- Michael Gaudet, R
- Tania Nyman, D
Zachary Community School Board
DISTRICT 2
- Brandy Hughes Westmoreland, N
- Lindsey Whitty, N
DISTRICT 4
- Jeanne "Nikki" Gautreaux, R
- Kenneth Mackie, D
DISTRICT 6
- Rose Barfield, N
- Amy Schulze, N
- Heidi Vessel, D
DISTRICT 7
- Jennifer Boyd, R
- Ginger Zeringue Deroche, R
- Beth Kimmell, R
Central mayor
- David Barrow, R
- Marcus Michelli, R
- "Jr." Shelton, R
Central chief of police
- Roger Corcoran, R
- James Salsbury, R
Central City Council
MEMBERS AT LARGE (2)
- Wade Evans, R
- Aaron K. McKinney, R
- Ryan Meador, R
- Wayne Messina, R
- Kimberly Powers, R
DISTRICT 1
- Charlie Habig, D
- Aaron Moak, R
DISTRICT 2
- Joshua Roy, R
- John Vance, R
DISTRICT 3
- Kim Fralick, R
- Dave Freneaux, R
DISTRICT 4
- Shane Evans, R
- Despo "D'Ann" Wells, R
DISTRICT 5
- Charles Lee Hinton, R
- Jeffrey Meyers, R
- Briton Myer, R
Zachary mayor
- David Amrhein, N
- Jeff Ponder, I
Zachary City Council
DISTRICT 1
- Jacob Krzystowczyk, R
- Francis Nezianya, N
DISTRICT 3
- Vincent Cimino, R
- Laura O'Brien, R
DISTRICT 4
- Stephanie McKnight Cain, D
- Thomas Hunter Landry, R
DISTRICT 5
- Lael Montgomery, D
- Tommy Womack, D
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Hermitage-Cross Creek Crime Prevention and Development District
To levy a $100 annual fee on every improved parcel for a residential structure for 10 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and generating an estimated $56,625 a year for crime prevention and enhanced security by providing for an increase of law enforcement personnel or contracted security personnel.
East Feliciana Parish
School Board
DISTRICT 1
- Rufus Nesbitt, D
- Ronald Thompson, D
DISTRICT 4
- Caleb Aaron, R
- Emily Hurst, R
DISTRICT 7
- Paul Kent, I
- Anthony "Tony" Rouchon, I
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Iberville Parish
School Board
AT LARGE
- Ferrante T. Dominique, I
- Darlene M. Ourso, D
DISTRICT C
- Pam George, D
- Shanika K. Martin, D
DISTRICT G
- Mervin "Merv" Allen Jr., D
- Chris Daigle, D
Maringouin mayor
- Maurice Harris, D
- Demi Lynn Vorise, D
Maringouin chief of police
- Hosea K. Anderson Sr., D
- Daniel T. Dorsey, D
- Sahajda "Wesley" Willis, N
Maringouin aldermen
(5 to be elected)
- Kirkland Anderson Sr., D
- John E. Carriere, D
- Cherise D. Gougisha, D
- Veronica "Bonnie" Hill, D
- Jerome "Gillis" Martin Jr., D
- Katrell A. Poole, D
- Brian "Gumble" Robinson, D
- Garrick "Gary" Scott, D
- Sam W. Watson, D
- Clarence "D-Dot" Wiley, D
White Castle mayor
- Ernest J. "Bay Boy" Allen Sr., D
- Shalanda Lewis Allen, D
- Keisha D. Fleming, D
- John Morris III, D
White Castle chief of police
- Harold L. Brooks Jr., D
- Mario D. Brown Sr., D
- Kendall "Jip" Delone, D
White Castle aldermen
(5 to be elected)
- Melissa Allen, D
- Erick "Duck" Batiste, N
- Candice M. Depron, D
- Kipp V. Knight, D
- Barbara "Bo" O'Bear, D
- Queen Thomas Prevot, D
- Cedric "Scooby" Rome, D
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Livingston Parish
School Board
DISTRICT 8
- Frank Parrino, R
- Jim Richardson, N
DISTRICT 9
- Devin Gregoire, R
- Bryan Neal, N
Albany mayor
- Eileen Bates-McCarroll, R
- Lloyd "Gene" Glascock, R
- Richard Herring Jr., D
Albany chief of police
- Russell D. Hutchinson, I
- Brian Keith Stewart, D
Albany Town Council
(5 to be elected)
- Jerry Glascock, N
- Ronnie Gregoire, D
- Edmond C. Harris, R
- Lloyd "Bee" Martin, R
- Kim Stewart, R
- S. Gerald Stilley, R
Denham Springs mayor
- Tom Berry, R
- H. Gerard Landry, R
Denham Springs Council
(5 to be elected)
- Amber Dugas, R
- Lori Lamm-Williams, R
- Robert Poole, R
- Raphineas "Ray" Riley, D
- Laura Schmitt Smith, R
- Jeff Wesley, R
Killian mayor
- Peter Bock, I
- Gillis Windham, R
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Parishwide Law Enforcement District
To levy a ½ percent sales tax, generating an estimated $9.8 million a year, beginning April 1, 2019, in perpetuity, providing additional funding for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, including, but not limited to, stationing sheriff's deputies in public schools.
Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment
To limit the terms of both the parish council members and the parish president to three consecutive four-year terms, with terms beginning on Jan. 14, 2020, but the amendment effective on Jan. 1, 2019.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Parish president
- Mike Cashio, D
- Major Thibaut, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT A
- Jimmie "Tater" Gaspard, I
- Gordon M. Taylor, D
DISTRICT B
- Anthony "Dudley" Hurst Sr., D
- Sidney "Scooter" LaCoste II, D
DISTRICT C
- Calvin G. Battley Sr., D
- Edward "Pop" Bazile, D
- Lemuel Jack, D
DISTRICT E
- David Major, D
- Billy Soulier, D
- Steve Stelly, I
DISTRICT G
- Paul Bergeron, R
- Stephen Smith, N
DISTRICT H
- Justin K. Cox, D
- Kurt Jarreau, D
School Board
DISTRICT B
- Brandon Bergeron, R
- Gene Aubry Hendricks, R
DISTRICT F
- Paula LaCour, I
- Anita LeJeune, D
DISTRICT G
- Mike Brown, I
- Lisa Loupe D'Aquila, R
DISTRICT H
- James "Bado" Cline, D
- Jason Lemoine, I
Morganza mayor
- Charles "Chuck" Landry, D
- Clarence "Woots" Wells, D
New Roads mayor
- Kevin "Cat" Bridgewater, D
- Anthony R. Daisy, D
- Cornell Dukes, D
New Roads City Council
MEMBER AT-LARGE
- Cleotha Johnigan Jr., D
- Theron Smith, N
- Kenneth "Kenny" St. Romain, N
DISTRICT 1
(2 to be elected)
- Vernell Davis, D
- Joy Nelson, D
- Bernadine A. St. Cyr, D
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
St. James Parish
School Board
DISTRICT 2
- Ericka Schexnayder Brignac, D
- Kenneth J. "Wop" Foret Sr., D
DISTRICT 3
- Sue Bienvenu Beier, D
- Boyd Weber, R
DISTRICT 5
- Patricia H. "Ducy" Schexnayder, D
- Dianne Spencer, D
DISTRICT 7
- Raymond Gros Jr., D
- Richard "Ricky" Reulet Jr., D
Gramercy mayor
- Steven J. Bourgeois, D
- Steve Nosacka, I
Gramercy Board of Aldermen
ALDERMEN AT LARGE
(2 to be elected)
- Craig Calcagno, D
- Carl K. Henry, D
- Shelly M. Warren, D
- Claude "Clyde" Wiggins, D
DISTRICT 2
- Jody M. Bourgeois, D
- Darren Brack, D
DISTRICT 3
- Theron Louque, D
- Todd "ZB" Roussel, N
Lutcher Board of Aldermen
ALDERMAN AT LARGE
- Michael "Giff" Barker, D
- Chaduthaddeus Carter, D
- Hunter Haydel, D
- Deedra "Deedy" Martin Spurlock, D
- Darlene F. Riley, D
DISTRICT 1, DIVISION A
- John Brass, D
- Danny B. Manuel, D
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Tangipahoa Parish
School Board
DISTRICT A
- Walter Daniels, D
- Jonathon Foster, D
- Janice Fultz Richards, D
DISTRICT B
- Rodney Lee, I
- Tom Tolar, R
DISTRICT C
- Robin Abrams, R
- Janice Reid Holland, D
DISTRICT D
- Terran Perry, D
- Phillip David Ridder Jr., R
- Glenn Westmoreland, R
DISTRICT F
- Randy Bush, R
- Christina "Chris" Cohea, N
- E. Rene Soule, D
- Mike Whitlow, R
DISTRICT G
- Alvon Brumfield, N
- Jerry Moore, D
- Betty C. Robinson, D
DISTRICT I
- Rose Quave Dominguez, R
- Arden Wells, R
- John H. Wright Jr., D
Hammond mayor
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D
- Jim "J." Kelly Jr., D
- Peter Michael Panepinto, R
Hammond City Council
DISTRICT 1
- Kiplyn "Kip" Andrews, D
- Carl R. Duplessis, N
- Chris McGee Sr., D
DISTRICT 2
- Carlee White Gonzales, R
- Craig Inman, R
- Josh Taylor, R
DISTRICT 3
- Janice Carter, D
- Devon Wells, D
- Brad Wilson, D
DISTRICT 4
- Sam Divittorio, R
- Justin Thornhill, R
DISTRICT 5
- Louise Bostic, N
- Steven Leon, R
Kentwood mayor
- Rochell Bates, D
- Irma Thompson Gordon, D
- Michael "Mike" Hall, D
- Herbert Montgomery, N
Kentwood chief of police
- Gregory "Big" Burton, D
- Michael Kazeroni, R
Kentwood Town Council
(5 to be elected)
- Gary Callihan, D
- Irma Clines, D
- Tre'von D. Cooper, I
- Xavier D. Diamond, D
- Antoinette Harrell, D
- Terrell "Teddy" Hookfin, D
- Shannon R. Kazerooni, D
- William Lawson, R
- James Robbins, N
- Michael L. Sims, D
- Steven J. Smith, D
- Paul Stewart, D
- Tonja Thompson, D
- John Williams, D
- Audrey Thomas Winters, D
Tickfaw Village Council
(3 to be elected)
- Mike Fedele, O
- Steve Galofaro, O
- Guy J. Ribando, D
- Jimmy Sparacello, N
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Road Lighting District No. 6
To renew the 10-year, 10-mill property tax generating $572,225 a year.
West Baton Rouge Parish
School Board
DISTRICT VI
- Chareeka Grace, D
- Rose Roche, D
- Landry Sprull Jr., D
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
West Feliciana Parish
Parish president
- Lauren Field, R
- Kenneth "Kenny" Havard, R
- John Thompson, R
Parishwide proposition
To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.
Parishwide Communications District
To renew for five years the 2-mill property tax generating $575,000 a year for the enhanced 911 telephone system, including the payment of necessary dispatch personnel.
Sales Tax District No. 1
To renew for seven years the half-cent sales tax generating $780,000 a year for recreational parks, facilities, equipment, programs and services, with up to 25 percent of the revenue used for social services and programs.