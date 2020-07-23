A request from state District Judge Richard "Chip" Moore's re-election team to sign and file his qualifying papers while he is hospitalized in critical condition with the coronavirus was denied Thursday by one of Moore's 19th Judicial District Court colleagues.

Attorneys for Moore's re-election committee vowed to file emergency appeals at the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans.

"This isn't stopping us one bit," Beau Brock, who is Moore's campaign manager and one of the lawyers representing the committee, said after 19th JDC Chief Judge Wilson Fields declined to grant the committee the relief it requested.

The committee had filed a petition for declaratory relief Wednesday morning on the opening day of the three-day candidate qualifying period.

Qualifying for the Division N seat that Moore currently holds ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Lawyer Jennifer Moisant qualified Thursday to run for the seat.

The election is Nov. 3.

"Judge Moore is going to qualify for his re-election," a confident Brock said. He added that the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office did not object to the relief sought by the committee.

Moore, 55, has been hospitalized at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center since July 2. He remains in the intensive care unit.

His breathing tube was removed Saturday and he appeared to be making steady progress, but he was incapable of using his arms and hands sufficiently to sign any document, the petition states. He was re-intubated Tuesday morning.

"But for this pandemic, he would be able to comply with this last ministerial act of his candidacy," Brock and lawyer Lori Palmintier argue in the petition.

If Brock, as Moore's campaign manager, is allowed to sign the judge's qualifying papers by Friday, the judge would then amend the filing and include his own signature once he is physically capable to do so, the petition says.

Moore became a district court judge in April 2005. His current six-year term expires Dec. 31.