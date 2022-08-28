Like other Republicans, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has been hammering President Joe Biden for the rise of inflation, especially high gas prices.
Luke Mixon, one of the three main Democrats challenging Kennedy, is attempting to turn the tables with a new online TV ad that says the senator isn’t doing enough to halt the increase in consumer prices.
“John Kennedy likes to go on Fox News and point fingers about the cost of gas and groceries,” says Mixon, of Baton Rouge. “But voters elected him to solve problems, not churn out sound bites.”
The ad begins with Mixon filling up his gas tank, switches to Kennedy speaking on cable TV shows and then returns to Mixon as he says he is working to increase production of oil and gas and also renewable energy. His approach, Mixon said, will save “Louisianans money at the pump and the grocery store.”
Kennedy, of Madisonville, has sharply criticized Biden’s decision to impose a temporary moratorium on new oil and gas leases on public land in the Gulf of Mexico, which is part of the president’s strategy to encourage the transition to solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy.
Kennedy has said Biden’s policies contributed to the higher gas prices.
“The only way to get gasoline prices lower is to flood this country with oil, our own oil, and guarantee to the industry that if it invests capital to do that, it will be allowed to get a return on its investment,” Kennedy said on Fox News in June.
Kennedy turned out to be wrong, at least for now. Since he spoke, gas prices have plummeted from $5.01 per gallon on average nationwide to $3.87.
Overall, the inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the Personal Consumption index, rose 6.3% over the past 12 months through July, down from 6.8% through June, the government announced Friday.
In a statement, Mixon blamed high gas prices on a drop in oil production during the pandemic that reduced supply, combined with higher demand during the post-COVID economic recovery.
Mixon’s ad ends with viewers seeing one of his bumper stickers on his truck as it pulls away from the gas station.
Kennedy's two other main Democratic challengers are Gary Chambers Jr., of Baton Rouge, and Syrita Steib, of New Orleans. The primary is on Nov. 8.