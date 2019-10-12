Independent Roy Daryl Adams and Republican Johnny Arceneaux will face each other in a runoff election on November 16 to represent House District 62.
District 62 covers large portions of East and West Feliciana parishes, and the northern part of Zachary. Fifty-nine percent of its nearly 31,000 registered voters are white and 38 percent are black.
Both candidates highlighted the need for economic growth during their campaigns. Earlier this year, the Georgia-Pacific mill in Port Hudson shuttered its office paper division, eliminating about 600 positions.
Roy Daryl Adams was elected to the seat in March to fill an unexpired term. He replaced Kenny Harvard, who left the legislative post he'd held since 2012 to become president of West Feliciana Parish. Adams, 61, an Independent, is a Jackson resident who operates the family-owned grocery store Adams Enterprises.
Johnny Arceneaux, 65, a Republican from St. Francisville, retired recently after 12 years as an administrator at the Baton Rouge Community College campus in Jackson.
