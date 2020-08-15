Tiffany Foxworth won a seat on the 19th Judicial District Court by only 27 votes in Baton Rouge's Saturday election. Johnell Matthews was also elected a city court judge by a much wider margin.
There were 18,417 votes cast in the 19th JDC election, according to complete but unofficial election results. The results must still be certified by election officials.
Foxworth will fill the remainder of a term in Division M that expires Dec. 31. She will face a rematch with Alexander for a full six-year term on Nov. 3; the two are the only candidates who qualified last month for the fall election.
Foxworth had won 37% of the vote in the July 11 primary to Alexander's 34%, putting them in the runoff. Two other candidates split the remaining vote in the primary.
The Division M seat opened up when state District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who held the seat, was elected to the 19th JDC's Division C seat nearer to his home last fall. That seat was vacated by retired Judge Lou Daniel.
Foxworth, a registered nurse and U.S. Army veteran, has been a lawyer since 2005 and said she possessed the temperament, leadership skills and legal expertise to sit on the state court bench. She said her criminal court experience distinguished her.
Alexander, who practiced law for 16 years before being elected to City Court in 1995, said during the campaign that her 25 years on the bench is what set her apart.
Division M is a district in north Baton Rouge that includes Baker, Zachary and Central and goes down into Sherwood Forest.
Johnell Matthews, who at 70 is older than the state's mandatory retirement age for judges, defeated fellow lawyer Whitney Higginbotham Greene in Saturday's coronavirus-delayed runoff for a seat on Baton Rouge City Court.
Matthews won by 63% of the vote compared to Greene's 37%, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Matthews was 69 when she qualified in January to run in what was to have been an April 4 primary election with a possible May runoff, but the pandemic twice pushed that date back.
Matthews, a Democrat, turned 70 a month before the July 11 primary, in which she placed a close second to Greene, 49, a Republican, forcing a runoff.
A state district judge, state appeals court and the Louisiana Supreme Court all allowed Matthews to remain on the runoff ballot after her candidacy was challenged Aug. 3. Greene was not involved in that litigation.
The Louisiana Constitution sets a mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges but allows them to serve out the remainder of their terms if they reach that age while in office.
Matthews, who has 18 years of legal experience in Louisiana and Mississippi, insisted during the campaign that she shouldn't be penalized for a pandemic pushing the election date beyond her 70th birthday.
Greene, who took a leave of absence as an assistant state attorney general during the campaign, argued Matthews would not be able to serve, because of restrictions based on her age, if Matthews won.
In his ruling Tuesday, District Judge William Morvant agreed with Matthews and cited a recent coronavirus-related state Supreme Court ruling involving one of Morvant's 19th Judicial District Court colleagues, Judge Richard "Chip" Moore.
Moore has been hospitalized with the virus since early July and was unable to personally sign his qualifying papers by the July 24 deadline, but the Supreme Court ruled that the extraordinary pandemic should not knock Moore out of his reelection bid.
The high court allowed Moore's campaign chairman to sign the judge's papers so Moore could appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. The justices said Moore only had to sign them by Nov. 2, which he already has done. Moore has since been reelected after his two challengers dropped out.
The City Court Division C seat on Saturday's ballot was vacated last fall when City Court Judge Tarvald Smith won the 19th JDC Division A seat that was left open when Judge Todd Hernandez retired last year. The City Court term expires at the end of 2024.
Greene is the daughter of state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Beau Higginbotham.
Matthews is the wife of former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Johnnie Matthews.
The state Supreme Court last month upheld Louisiana's mandatory retirement age for judges, a decision that caused Toni Higginbotham to withdraw her candidacy for another 1st Circuit term because she is 74.
The high court's ruling came in the consolidated cases of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Janice Clark, 73, and New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell, 72, who were hoping to run again despite their ages. The justices said they couldn't seek another term.