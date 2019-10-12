State House 68

LAURA WHITE “LAURIE” ADAMS

AGE: 49

RESIDES: Born in Birmingham, Alabama; moved to Baton Rouge in 1988; lives in Jefferson Terrace

EDUCATION: Graduated from Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama; bachelor’s degree in Journalism from LSU; master’s in Public Administration from LSU

PROFESSIONAL: Former director of advancement at St. Luke’s Episcopal Day School; former member of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center development team; currently director of advancement and enrollment management at Parkview Baptist School

POLITICAL: Republican; former legislative assistant in state Senate

WEBSITE: www.lauriewhiteadams.com

TARYN C. BRANSON

AGE: 34

RESIDES: Born in West Monroe; moved to Baton Rouge in 2011; lives on Jefferson Highway near Bocage

EDUCATION: Graduated from West Monroe High School; bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Spanish from Louisiana Tech University; master’s in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisiana at Monroe; juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center

PROFESSIONAL: Lawyer; former educator

POLITICAL: Democrat

WEBSITE: www.electtarynbranson.com

“TOMMY” DEWEY

AGE: 53

RESIDES: Born in New Orleans; moved to Baton Rouge in 1988; lives in Heritage Estates

EDUCATION: Graduated from Jesuit High School; bachelor’s degree in General Studies with focus on Criminal Justice from LSU; juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center

PROFESSIONAL: Lawyer; retired Baton Rouge police officer, 1990-2007; former U.S. Army, 1985-1988

POLITICAL: Republican

WEBSITE: www.electtommydewey.com

JOSHUA “FINI” HAJIAKBARIFINI

AGE: 30

RESIDES: Born in Baton Rouge; resides in Concord Estates

EDUCATION: Graduated from Lee High School; bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Economics from LSU; master’s in Finance from LSU

PROFESSIONAL: Banker

POLITICAL: Democrat; served as treasurer for congressional candidate Justin Dewitt in 2018

WEBSITE: www.joshuafini.com

SCOTT MCKNIGHT

AGE: 38

RESIDES: Born in Baton Rouge; resides in Jefferson Place Bocage

EDUCATION: Graduated from University High School; bachelor’s degree in General Studies from LSU; master’s in Business Administration from LSU

PROFESSIONAL: Insurance businessman; reserve East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy

POLITICAL: Republican; member of Republican State Central Committee

WEBSITE: www.mcknightforla.com