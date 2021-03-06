New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno added her name to the growing list of elected officials who have endorsed state Sen. Troy Carter in the race to replace Cedric Richmond in the U.S. House.
“It's crucial that as we rebuild our economy, we make sure we lift up those who have lost so much. To make that happen, we need a strong voice in Congress. I believe the right person for the job is Sen. Troy Carter,” said Moreno, who considered running for the seat herself.
Moreno served with both Carter and state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson in the Legislature. Moreno served in the state House before winning her City Council seat.
This week, Carter also won the endorsements of nine state House members whose districts overlap with the congressional district boundary. They were: Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; Ken Brass, D-Vacherie; Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace; Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey; Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans; Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads; Kyle Green Jr., D-Marrero; Joe Marino, I-Gretna; and Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, who is his nephew.
“As leaders who've stood up for the values of their constituents and worked to deliver resources for their districts, these representatives know firsthand what qualities we need in our next member of Congress,” said a statement from the Carter campaign. “They know Troy's work ethic and record of putting his constituents front and center are what our region needs in our next representative.”