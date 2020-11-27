Baton Rouge lawyer Eboni Johnson-Rose came tantalizingly close on Nov. 3 to an outright win in the three-candidate race for a seat on the 19th Judicial District Court, where her father and uncle already serve.

Johnson-Rose, 42, now finds herself in a Dec. 5 runoff with fellow lawyer Quintillis Lawrence, 47, after falling one percentage point shy of reaching the 50% threshold necessary to avoid a runoff. Saturday is the final day for early voting.

For a time on election night, Johnson-Rose had more than 50% of the vote as it was counted.

"We were a little disappointed we did not maintain that lead all night," she said in a recent interview.

Johnson-Rose, the daughter and niece of twin 19th JDC Judges Ron and Don Johnson, respectively, said her campaign will continue to work hard until the runoff.

"Boots on the ground every day," she said.

Lawrence, a Judge Advocate General officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and a former 19th JDC commissioner, collected 27% of the votes cast in the primary to Johnson-Rose's 49% and said the runoff is a brand-new election.

"It really is a clean slate for both of us, me more than her," he said.

Johnson-Rose and Lawrence, both Democrats, are competing for the 19th JDC Division K seat that Bonnie Jackson, who is retiring at year's end, has held since 1992. Joel Porter, also a Democrat, finished third in the primary with 24% of the ballots cast.

Johnson-Rose, a lawyer since 2005, served for the last decade as a trial attorney for several state agencies.

The Division K election had a 51.3% voter turnout for the primary, so Johnson-Rose and Lawrence are focusing their efforts on encouraging more voters to participate in the runoff.

"Our elected officials have the most impact on our lives," said Johnson-Rose, whose campaign is working with nonprofit groups and churches to get the vote out for the runoff.

"Our voters are our jurors" when it comes to judicial elections, Lawrence added.

Lawrence, an adjunct law professor at Southern University Law Center, has been practicing law for 20 years and is a former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant public defender and ex-Orleans Parish assistant district attorney.

"I have each and every qualification a judge should have," he said of what he called his diverse experience. "I am the epitome of qualified. My experience, my qualifications, my background is something they (the voters) can look at."

Johnson-Rose's campaign platform includes alternative sentences to incarceration for nonviolent offenses, and advocating for a domestic violence court at the 19th JDC.

She also wants to partner with technical and community colleges to steer young people in another direction.

"We have exorbitant crime rates in our parish. A lot of that is young people," Johnson-Rose said.

Lawrence, who was deployed to Kuwait from 2003-04 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, would like to help create a veterans court for military veterans who run afoul of the law.

In reference to Johnson-Rose's family connections on the 19th JDC, Lawrence said he is merely "running on my merit."

"Name recognition is an unfortunate part of getting elected," he said.

Johnson-Rose described her campaign as a grassroots effort.

"I've always tried to let people know who I am as a person," she said. "Judges are not partisan. You want someone who's going to be fair and impartial."