Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, speaks with reporters at a news conference where it was announced that Republican Attorneys General of 21 states submitted a letter to the Senate to reject the two articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Standing from left are, Leslie Rutledge, Ark. Curtis Hill, Ind. Alan Wilson, S.C., and Steve Marshall, Ala.. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)