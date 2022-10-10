Donald Trump, Jr. has endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, a widely-expected move that shows Landry is seeking to position himself as a pro-Trump candidate to galvanize his supporters here.
Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, the activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, attended Landry’s alligator hunt last month, where he soft launched his campaign. Landry has used his power as attorney general to support Trump numerous times, most recently when he filed a friend-of-the-court brief in favor of Trump over his legal problems surrounding his handling of classified documents, which culminated in an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago property.
Landry also supported an effort by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the electoral vote result in four states that went to President Joe Biden in 2020.
Landry, a Republican in his second term as attorney general, is likely to face Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder in what is expected to be a hotly-contested race to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards, a Democrat, is term-limited. Republican state Rep. Richard Nelson is also considering a bid, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s name has been tossed about as a possible candidate.
Landry is the first to formally launch his campaign, releasing a nearly seven-minute long introductory spot last week. The field will likely begin to solidify after the midterm elections.
Trump, Jr. said in a statement that Landry will “never back down to the woke liberal radicals trampling on our conservative values at every turn.”
“I’m proud to endorse my friend Jeff Landry to be the next governor of Louisiana,” Trump, Jr. said. “He has a strong record of always putting Louisiana and America first. Louisiana is one of the greatest states in the union, but sadly liberal leadership and policies have failed it. Crime is out of control across the state, and New Orleans now has the highest murder rate of any city in the entire country. It’s time for a change.”