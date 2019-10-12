Republican state Treasurer John Schroder won a full term as state treasurer Saturday night.

Schroder, 58, won a special election in 2017 to fill out the final two years of the term after John N. Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.

With incomplete results, but more than half the precincts counted, Schroder is well ahead of Democrat Derrick Edwards, of New Orleans. Teresa Kenny, a New Orleans process improvement access expert, ran without party affiliation.

Baton Rouge-area and Louisiana election coverage: Live updates, analysis; polls closed at 8 p.m. Once the polls close in Louisiana on Saturday night, results will begin to come in for statewide and Baton Rouge-area races in one of the busi…

The state treasurer basically writes the checks that pay state government bills. The treasurer also chairs the State Bond Commission, which oversees borrowing for construction and other state projects.

Schroder defeated Edwards two years ago in the special election.

A fiscal conservative who frequently criticizes the fiscal policies of Gov. John Bel Edwards and took up conservative causes, such as banning banks that had policies limiting gun sales.

Edwards was backed by Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO, Louisiana AFL-CIO, Louisiana Democratic Party, and various parish party committees.

He wanted to update the office’s Unclaimed Property section, which collects overpayments and other monies that financial institutions can’t find the owners, and return $800 million. He also wants to improve Louisiana Bond Rating from a double AA rating to a triple AAA rating.

Kenny has have 15 years of accounting experience and has chief financial officer expertise. She ran on making the office apolitical.

Click here for full election results.