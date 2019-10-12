Carpenter holds off Honoré to win second term in Louisiana House

CARPENTER WINS

Barbara West Carpenter staved off a challenge Saturday from Dalton Honoré Sr., the man she replaced four years ago, to return as representative for House District 63.

HONORÉ WINS

Dalton Honoré Sr. took back the House District 63 seat Saturday he held previously, sending Barbara West Carpenter packing after just one term.

District 16 has 27,659 registered voters is predominantly black and Democratic. Its center is Baker, but also takes in part of Baton Rouge and Zachary.

Carpenter and Honoré, both Democrats, have spent decades in public and community service.

Carpenter, dean of international education and university outreach at Southern University, is a more traditional Democrat. By contrast, Honoré, a retired investigator with the Parish Attorney’s Office who held the House seat from 2010 to 2015, upset fellow Democrats with his willingness to work with Republicans.

Carpenter is a career educator who grew up in a family of prominent educators. She also spent 27 years on the board of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority. Her husband, who died in April, was Dana Carpenter, a longtime professor and administrator at Southern.

Honoré was the first black deputy hired by the parish Sheriff's Office. He later went into the grocery business and then joined the Parish Attorney’s Office.

Carpenter is proud of new laws she authored requiring sexual harassment training and surveys in the workplace, and to make sure defendants in criminal cases are fully informed before they plead guilty. She also worked, along with other north Baton Rouge lawmakers, to prevent the Baton Rouge Zoo from relocating to south Baton Rouge.

As a legislator, Honoré was known for an ultimately successful push to enable distribution of medical marijuana in Louisiana and an unsuccessful effort to legalize recreational marijuana.

Honoré gave up his District 63 seat in 2015 to try for the open Senate District 15 race, but only garnered 33% of the vote, too little to force a runoff against the victorious Regina Barrow.

Carpenter has outraised Honoré, with more than $54,100 in contributions to Honoré’s $12,650, though Honoré started with about $20,000 from previous campaigns.

CANDIDATE: BARBARA WEST CARPENTER

AGE: 74

PARTY: Democrat

OCCUPATION: Dean of international affairs and university outreach at Southern University.

EDUCATION: Bachelors in vocational education and secondary science, masters in secondary education at Southern University; Ph.D. in adult and occupational education from Kansas State University.

EXPERIENCE: Served 27 years on the board of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority, including six terms as its chairman.

CANDIDATE: DALTON HONORÉ

AGE: 76

PARTY: Democrat

OCCUPATION: Retired investigator with the Parish Attorney’s Office.

EDUCATION: Southern University, Bachelor of Science and some graduate work at LSU and Southern.

EXPERIENCE: State representative for District 63; sheriff’s deputy.