After a fairly lackluster campaign for governor, in which even the media took scant notice, voters flocked to the polls Saturday in record numbers on the first day they could cast their ballots early for the Nov. 16 runoff election.

The Secretary of State’s Office counted 89,623 early votes – the highest first day early voting turnout ever, about 2,500 votes more even than the benchmark 2016 presidential election.

The numbers of Democrats and African American early voters increased dramatically in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, doubling in Shreveport and Alexandria – all areas in which incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards did well during primary voting and needs to do better to offset rival Eddie Rispone’s Republicans who have been energized by President Donald Trump and a national GOP intent on denying a second term to the Deep South’s only Democratic governor.

Edwards came up about 40,000 votes shy of winning the Oct. 12 primary outright.

Since then, however, Rispone, a multi-millionaire who largely self-funded his first bid for public office, has surged. As of last week, two different polls showed both candidates are so close that they are within the margin of error for winning.

The winner take-all runoff in on Saturday, Nov. 16. Early voting is taking the day off and resumes Monday through Saturday this week.

