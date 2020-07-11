Longtime Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander and lawyer Tiffany Foxworth advanced to an Aug. 15 runoff for an open seat on the 19th Judicial District Court.

According to complete but unofficial results from Saturday's election, Foxworth won 37% of the vote and Alexander won 34% of the vote. Eboni Johnson-Rose got 12%, and Jennifer Moisant got 15%.

The Division M seat opened up when state District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who held the seat, was elected to the 19th JDC's Division C seat nearer to his home last fall. That seat was vacated by retired Judge Lou Daniel.

Alexander, 64, who practiced law for 16 years before being elected to City Court in 1995, said during the campaign that her 25 years on the bench is what set her apart from the other candidates in the 19th JDC race.

Foxworth, 45, a registered nurse and U.S. Army veteran, has been a lawyer since 2005 and said she possessed the temperament, leadership skills and legal expertise to sit on the state court bench. She said her criminal court experience distinguished her from her fellow candidates.

Whoever wins the Division M seat will fill the remainder of a term that expires at the end of this year, and will have to run again in the fall for a full six-year term on the 19th JDC bench. Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election is July 22-24.

The north Baton Rouge district includes Baker, Zachary and Central and goes down into Sherwood Forest.